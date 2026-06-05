Quote of the day by Jeff Bezos: "People who are right most of the time are people who change their minds often.”

The quote means that true wisdom comes from adapting to new information, questioning assumptions and being willing to revise beliefs when evidence changes.

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Jeff Bezos made the above remark during a discussion at Basecamp's headquarters in 2012. The comments were later shared by Jason Fried, co-founder of Basecamp, in a blog post titled Some Advice from Jeff Bezos.

Meaning of the quote This quote highlights the importance of open-mindedness. Many people believe that changing one's mind is a sign of weakness or inconsistency. Bezos argues the opposite. According to him, people who are right most often are not those who stubbornly stick to their opinions. Instead, they are individuals who continuously learn, evaluate new evidence, and adjust their thinking when necessary.

The world is complex and constantly changing. New information emerges every day, and situations evolve. Holding on to outdated beliefs simply to appear consistent can lead to poor decisions. Being willing to change your mind demonstrates intellectual honesty and a commitment to finding the truth rather than protecting your ego.

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Why this quote resonates This quote resonates because many people face situations where they must choose between being right and appearing consistent. In schools, workplaces, businesses and personal relationships, individuals often hesitate to admit they were mistaken. Fear of criticism can prevent growth.

Bezos challenges this mindset. His message encourages curiosity, learning, and humility. In an era of rapidly changing information, adaptability has become one of the most valuable skills. The quote reminds us that success often belongs to those who can recognize when circumstances have changed and respond accordingly.

The idea is particularly relevant in business and technology, where companies that fail to adapt often struggle to survive. It also applies to everyday life, where better decisions come from being willing to learn and improve.

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How you can implement this • Listen carefully to viewpoints different from your own.

• Welcome constructive criticism instead of avoiding it.

• Base decisions on facts and evidence rather than personal pride.

• Regularly review your assumptions and beliefs.

• Admit mistakes quickly and learn from them.

• Stay curious and keep learning throughout life.

• Treat every new piece of information as an opportunity to improve your understanding.

Who is Jeff Bezos? Jeff Bezos is an American entrepreneur, investor, and business leader best known as the founder of Amazon. He launched the company in 1994 as an online bookstore and transformed it into one of the world's largest technology and e-commerce companies. Bezos is also the founder of Blue Origin, a private aerospace company focused on space exploration. He is widely recognized for his emphasis on innovation, customer focus, long-term thinking and continuous learning.

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