Quote of the day by Jensen Huang: ‘I wish upon you ample doses of pain and suffering’

Quote of the Day, 28 March: “I wish upon you ample doses of pain and suffering.” — Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia.

What it means? Huang’s has often emphasized that greatness and character are forged not through unbroken streaks of victory, but through profound setbacks. He argues that people with very high expectations often possess very low resilience because they have never been truly tested.

The Nvidia chief believes that true innovation and long-term survival require a high tolerance for failure, and that the only way to build that "muscle" is by surviving difficult, painful professional periods.

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Context Huang shared this stark advice during a candid talk at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. When asked what advice he would give to the university's elite students, many of whom are accustomed to constant academic and personal success, Huang bluntly stated that their high expectations might be their downfall.

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He wished them "pain and suffering" so they could develop the grit necessary to navigate the brutal realities of building companies.

During his keynote address at Stanford in 2024, Huang said, “I use the phrase pain and suffering inside our company with great glee, and the reason I mean that, you know, is this is going to cause a lot of pain and suffering, and I mean that in a happy way because you want to train, you want to refine the character of your company.”

“You want greatness out of them, and greatness is not intelligence, as you know. Greatness comes from character, and character isn’t formed out of smart people, it’s formed out of people who suffered. So that’s kind of, and so if I could wish upon you, I don’t know how to do it, but for all of you Stanford students, I wish upon you ample doses of pain and suffering” he added

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Why it matters today? Resilience over intellect: As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the global economy, technical skills are constantly becoming obsolete. Huang highlights that the ability to weather corporate near-death experiences is far more valuable than sheer intellect.

The AI era's volatility: Nvidia is at the bleeding edge of the AI revolution, an industry characterized by extreme unpredictability. Huang’s doctrine proves that leaning into the discomfort of the unknown is necessary to stay ahead of the curve.

Lesson for professionals: Avoiding difficult projects or fleeing at the first sign of professional friction prevents growth. Embracing the "pain" of steep learning curves and failure builds the character required to lead in a turbulent world.

Who is Jensen Huang? Jensen Huang is the co-founder, president, and CEO of Nvidia, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the artificial intelligence hardware boom. Recognizable by his signature black leather jacket, Huang is a billionaire tech pioneer who has successfully navigated the semiconductor industry's boom-and-bust cycles for over three decades, steering his company to an over 4 trillion dollar valuation.

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Jensen Huang's early life and family Born in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1963, Huang moved to Thailand as a young child. Due to escalating civil unrest in the region, his parents sent him and his brother to the United States. He ended up at a Baptist boarding school in rural Kentucky, where he was tasked with cleaning the school's bathrooms—an early brush with character-building hardship. He later reunited with his family in Oregon. Huang met his future wife, Lori Mills, while they were both studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University. They have two children together.

Huang has publicly talked about the hardships in his early life and has linked it to how nothing is actually beneath him now.

“No task is beneath me because, remember, I used to be a dishwasher, and I mean that, and I used to clean toilets. I cleaned a lot of toilets, I’ve cleaned more toilets than all of you combined.” Huang said in another address to Stanford students

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Building Nvidia After earning his master's degree from Stanford University and working at tech firms like LSI Logic and AMD, Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993. The foundational meeting famously took place at a Denny’s diner in San Jose, California, with co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. They bet the company's future on the belief that the PC would become a consumer device for enjoying games and multimedia, heavily investing in the development of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).

Nvidia and Jensen Huang's rise While initially focused on rendering 3D graphics for video games, Huang recognized early on that the parallel processing power of GPUs was perfectly suited for the massive mathematical calculations required by artificial intelligence and deep learning. By building the CUDA software platform in 2006, he essentially laid the plumbing for the modern AI era. When the generative AI boom hit, Nvidia was perfectly positioned, transforming from a successful gaming hardware company into the world's most critical AI infrastructure provider.

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More quotes by Jensen Huang "Run, don't walk. Either you are running for food, or you are running from being food."

"My will to survive exceeds almost everybody else's will to kill me."

“Strategic retreat, sacrificing, deciding what to give up, is the absolute core of success.”

“Innovation requires a little bit of experimentation experimentation requires exploration exploration will result in Failure unless you have a tolerance for failure you would never experiment and if you don't ever experiment you would never innovate if you don't innovate you don't succeed”

(Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI)