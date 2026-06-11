Quote of the day by Jensen Huang: ‘The answer isn’t to step back—it’s to guide the future wisely and build it…'

“The answer isn’t to step back—it’s to guide the future wisely and build it responsibly. We must ensure the power of intelligence reaches everyone, not just a select few,” Jensen Huang

These words tell us that the future should be shaped by responsible innovation, wise leadership and inclusive progress, so that everyone benefits from advancement.

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Jensen Huang, the co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said this during his commencement address to the graduating class of Carnegie Mellon University in 2026. In the speech, Huang encouraged the students to embrace artificial intelligence and technological change with optimism, responsibility and ambition rather than fear.

Meaning of the Quote This quote emphasizes that technological progress and change are inevitable. Instead of fearing what the future may bring, people should actively participate in shaping it.

Huang says that innovation, especially in fields such as artificial intelligence, should be developed responsibly and ethically. The focus should not be on resisting change but on ensuring that advancements improve lives and create opportunities for everyone.

The quote highlights the importance of leadership and accountability. New technologies can solve major global challenges, but only if human values guide them. By making thoughtful decisions today, society can create a future that is safer, fairer and more beneficial for future generations, he says.

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Why This Quote Resonates This quote resonates because many people are uncertain about rapid technological developments. AI, automation and digital transformation often create concerns about jobs, privacy, and social change. Huang's words offer a balanced perspective. He neither ignores the challenges nor promotes fear.

Instead, he encourages people to become active participants in shaping the future. The message is empowering because it reminds individuals that progress is not something that simply happens to us; it is something we can influence through education, innovation, ethical thinking, and collaboration.

How You Can Implement This Staying informed about emerging technologies and trends.

Learning new skills that prepare you for future opportunities.

Using technology responsibly and ethically.

Supporting innovations that improve society and the environment.

Encouraging inclusive growth so that the benefits of progress reach diverse communities.

Maintaining an open mindset toward change while critically evaluating its impacts.

Taking initiative rather than waiting for others to solve future challenges. Who is Jensen Huang? Jensen Huang is a Taiwanese-born American entrepreneur, engineer and business leader best known as the co-founder, president and chief executive officer of NVIDIA, one of the world's most influential technology companies.

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Born on 17 February 1963 in Tainan, Taiwan, he is the son of Huang Hsing-Tai and Lo Tsai-Yun. At a young age, he moved to the United States, where he pursued his education and developed a strong interest in engineering.

Huang earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University and later a master's degree from Stanford University. He is married to Lori Huang, and the couple has two children.

In 1993, he co-founded NVIDIA, which became a global leader in graphics processing units (GPUs), artificial intelligence and accelerated computing. Under his leadership, NVIDIA has played a central role in advancing AI technologies and transforming industries worldwide.