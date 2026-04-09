Quote of the day by Jim Whittaker, 1st American to summit Mount Everest: ‘When you live on the edge…’

“When you live on the edge, you can see a little farther” — Jim Whittaker

LiveMint's quote of the day is by Jim Whittaker, the celebrated mountaineer who passed away on Tuesday, April 7, at the age of 97.

Whittaker, who is the first American to climb Mount Everest, wanted the readers to act. He believed that if one doesn't "stick your neck out" or live near the limit of their comfort zone, they are taking up space without truly seeing what they, or the world, are capable of becoming.

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What the quote means At its core, "living on the edge" is a metaphor for pushing past the boundaries of the comfortable, the known, and the safe.

In the physical world, standing on a "ledge" or an "edge" gives a height advantage. It removes the obstructions, such as trees, buildings, or hills, that block the view as compared to on level ground.

Metaphorically, this suggests that comfort breeds shortsightedness. When a person stays in the middle of the "pack" or sticks strictly to routine, their view is limited to what everyone else sees. But by moving to the edge of your capabilities, they can gain a perspective that others lack.

Whittaker believed that when a person is in a high-stakes environment, their senses are heightened. They are more observant, more present, and more likely to spot opportunities or dangers that others miss.

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"Seeing farther" means anticipating trends — Recognising what's coming next before it reaches the mainstream.

How is the quote relevant in the present day In a rapidly shifting global landscape, Jim Whittaker’s philosophy is arguably more relevant now than it was when he summited Everest in 1963.

As technology and AI automate the "middle"—the routine, the predictable, and the safe—human value is increasingly found on the edges. To "see farther" today means venturing into unexplored creative territories or tackling complex ethics that don't have a guidebook yet. Those who play it safe risk being left behind by the status quo; those on the edge define the future.

We live in a world designed for maximum convenience. This "biological comfort" can lead to stagnation. Modern psychology often mirrors Whittaker’s sentiment through the concept of the Growth Zone — the uncomfortable and risky edge, which provides the best vantage point for personal evolution.

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Where does the quote come from The quote is most famously associated with Jim Whittaker’s autobiography, titled ‘A Life on the Edge: Memoirs of Everest and Beyond,’ first published in 1999.

While Whittaker used variations of this sentiment in numerous interviews and speeches throughout his career, the book serves as the primary source where he codifies this "philosophy of the edge."

Also Read | Jim Whittaker dies at 97: All to know about 1st American to summit Mount Everest

Who is Jim Whittaker Jim Whittaker, the first American to ascend Everest, alongside Nawang Gombu, in 1963, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, at the age of 97. His 1963 summit came 10 years after the pioneering climb of Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

He grew up in Seattle and began climbing with his twin brother, Lou Whittaker, in the 1940s with the Boy Scouts. At 16, the twins summited 7,965-foot (2,428-metre) Mount Olympus, the highest peak in the Olympic Mountains west of Seattle.

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Whittaker led many additional climbs, including the 1990 Mount Everest International Peace Climb, which brought together climbers from the US, the Soviet Union and China "to demonstrate what could be accomplished through cooperation and goodwill", his family said in a statement.

He was a close friend of Robert Kennedy. They climbed a 14,000-foot (4,267 metres) Canadian peak together. The peak was later named Mount Kennedy after the presidential contender's murder in 1968.

Whittaker was reportedly at Kennedy's bedside when he died and was devastated by the assassination.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dianne Roberts; sons Bob, Joss and Leif Whittaker; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.