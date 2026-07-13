Quote of the day by JK Rowling: ‘Failure is not fun. It can be awful. But…’

Quote of the day: "Failure is not fun. It can be awful. But living so cautiously that you never fail is worse," — JK Rowling.

Internet is filled with several powerful quotes on success in life, but JK Rowling's words stand out for a reason. The creator of Harry Potter once said, "Failure is not fun. It can be awful. But living so cautiously that you never fail is worse," at the 2008 commencement address at Harvard University, titled The Fringe Benefits of Failure, and the Importance of Imagination.

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Speaking to graduates, Rowling opened up about her journey, recalling her life before fame when she faced financial struggles, rejection from publishers, and personal setbacks. Rather than hiding her painful past, Rowling believes that failure became the foundation upon which she rebuilt her life and career. The rest is indeed history!

What does it mean Here, the quote is about the sweet fruit of taking risks in life. Failure is painful. It brings disappointment, embarrassment and self-doubt. Yet Rowling suggests that an even greater loss is refusing to take risks in life. A life spent hiding and fearing failure often means avoiding ambition, creativity and growth. It may feel safe, but it also limits the possibility of discovering what we are truly capable of achieving. In simple words, the fear of failing can become more damaging than failure itself.

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Why it is important Her message is especially relevant in today's world, where success is often showcased while setbacks remain hidden. Social media celebrates promotions, awards and achievements, creating the illusion of a perfect life where successful people rarely fail.

However, reality is different. Almost every meaningful accomplishment is built on mistakes, rejection and determination to never give up. Entrepreneurs launch startups that may not survive. Athletes lose matches and sometimes even their championships. Writers face rejection. Scientists spend years on experiments that produce no immediate results. Progress has always come to people who were willing to fail and try again.

Rowling's own life is the strongest example of this philosophy. Before Harry Potter became one of the best-selling book series in history. But did you know her manuscript was rejected by multiple publishers?

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Besides her professional and financial struggles, Rowling was a single mother living on welfare at that time. She was unsure of what the future held for her and the baby. If she had allowed those failures to forget her writing, one of the world's most beloved literary franchises might never have existed. Her journey shows readers that failure is not the end of the story; in fact, it is the beginning of even a better one.

The quote talks about courage over perfection. Many people postpone their dreams until they feel completely prepared, waiting for the right time, but it rarely comes. Whether it is changing careers, starting a business, pursuing higher education or following a creative passion, there is always a possibility of failure. But there is also the possibility of success, learning and personal transformation at the same time.

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Rowling's words tell us that failure is temporary, but regret can last a lifetime. Taking calculated risks is essential for growth. Every setback is an opportunity to learn, adapt and become stronger.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.