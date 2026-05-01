Quote of the day by Joe Frazier: 'Life doesn't run away from nobody. Life runs at people.'

As a world-famous athlete, Joe Frazier delivered many quotes that became popular among different groups of people and earned widespread admiration. One of the popular phrases by the boxer was, “Life doesn't run away from nobody. Life runs at people.”
This phrase teaches people to face life’s difficulties with courage. The boxer’s words emphasise that no one can escape problems, and individuals must be prepared to handle the challenges they encounter throughout their lives. Much like a professional boxer’s mindset in the ring, Joe Frazier highlights that to confront life’s struggles, an individual must be mentally and emotionally prepared to deal with them.
“Ali even told me in the ring, 'You can't beat me - I'm your Lord.' I just told him, 'Lord, you're in the wrong place tonight.”
“Ali always said I would be nothing without him. But what would he have been without me?”
“Fightin' George Foreman is like being in the street with an eighteen-wheeler comin' at you.”
“My left eye went when I was young. I was working the speed bag, and some steel went in the eye and scratched it to pieces. I was kinda blind in that eye.”
“There are places on a man's head that are as hard as a rock. Your head's actually stronger than your body. And you don't have too many instruments up there workin'. But you got a lot of tools workin' in that body: the liver, the kidneys, the heart, the lungs. You soften that up and see what happens. I lived by the body shot.”
Joe Bugner was born in Hungary in 1950 and moved to Britain as a child after his family fled the country following the 1956 Soviet invasion. Growing up in a new environment, he later found his path in boxing, eventually building a long and notable career in the heavyweight division.
Bugner turned professional in 1967 and went on to fight 83 bouts during his career. He secured 69 victories, suffered 13 losses, and had one draw. Known for his durability and consistency, he competed against some of the biggest names in boxing history.
During his career, Bugner faced top fighters including Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. He fought Ali twice in the 1970s, including a world heavyweight title challenge in 1975 held in Kuala Lumpur, but lost both bouts on points. In 1973, he also faced Frazier, losing another closely contested fight on points.
Bugner retired for the first time in 1987 after a fight with Frank Bruno. However, financial difficulties led him to return to the ring eight years later. In a remarkable comeback, he won the World Boxing Federation title at the age of 48. During this later phase of his career, he also claimed the Australian heavyweight title.
He retired for the second and final time in 1999 at the age of 49 after defeating American fighter Levi Billups, closing the curtain on a career that spanned more than three decades.
One of Bugner’s most notable achievements came in 1971, when he defeated Henry Cooper by a narrow margin. That victory earned him the British, Commonwealth, and European heavyweight titles, marking a major milestone in his career.
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