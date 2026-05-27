Quote of the day by John D. Rockefeller: 'Good management consists in showing average people how to…..'

Quote of the Day: “Good management consists in showing average people how to do the work of superior people.” — John D. Rockefeller

His quote captures a timeless truth about leadership: great management is not about doing everything yourself, but about building systems and guiding people so they can achieve more than they thought possible. In today’s fast-changing world, this idea remains highly relevant across businesses, governments, and organizations of all sizes.

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What does John D. Rockefeller's quote mean? This quote highlights the essence of effective leadership and management: the ability to unlock the potential of ordinary individuals and guide them to achieve extraordinary results.

John D. Rockefeller is emphasising that great managers are not necessarily those who do everything themselves or rely only on highly skilled experts. Instead, their true strength lies in training, guiding, and organizing average workers in such a way that they can perform tasks that would typically require exceptional talent or expertise.

The idea is deeply rooted in the principles of delegation, clarity, and systems-building. A strong manager breaks complex work into understandable steps, creates efficient processes, and provides the right tools and motivation. When this is done well, people with average skills can achieve results that appear “superior” because the system itself elevates their performance.

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In modern workplaces, this concept is reflected in structured training programs, standardised operating procedures, and team-based collaboration. For example, in a company setting, a good manager does not simply hire the most talented employees and leave them alone. Instead, they focus on mentoring staff, improving workflows, and ensuring consistency in output. This allows organisations to scale efficiently without depending solely on a few high-performing individuals.

The quote also underscores the importance of leadership mindset. It suggests that success is not about individual brilliance alone but about creating environments where ordinary people can excel. This approach builds stronger teams, increases productivity, and fosters long-term organisational growth.

Rockefeller’s message is that management is not about doing superior work yourself, but about enabling others to achieve superior results through guidance, structure, and vision.

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Who was John D. Rockefeller? John D. Rockefeller was one of the most influential businessmen in American history and a key figure in the rise of the modern oil industry. Born on 8th July in 1839 in New York, he founded the Standard Oil Company in 1870, which rapidly grew into a dominant force in the global petroleum industry.

Rockefeller is widely regarded as America’s first billionaire and a pioneer of modern corporate management practices. Through Standard Oil, he introduced highly efficient systems of production, distribution, and cost control, which allowed the company to achieve unprecedented scale and profitability. His business strategies helped shape the development of large corporations in the 20th century.

However, his business practices also attracted criticism, leading to antitrust investigations and the eventual breakup of Standard Oil in 1911 by the US Supreme Court for monopolistic behavior. Despite this, his influence on industrial organisation and management theory remains significant.

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Beyond business, Rockefeller was also a major philanthropist. He donated large portions of his wealth to education, science, and public health. He founded institutions such as the University of Chicago and the Rockefeller Foundation, which continue to have global impact today.

He died on 23rd May, 1937.

Rockefeller’s legacy is therefore twofold: he is remembered both as a pioneering industrial giant who transformed modern business structures and as a philanthropist who reshaped large-scale charitable giving.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X