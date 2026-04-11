Quote of the Day by John D Rockefeller: 'Man who starts out simply with the idea of getting rich won't…'

“The man who starts out simply with the idea of getting rich won't succeed; you must have a larger ambition.”
— John D. Rockefeller
This quote highlights a simple but powerful idea: focusing only on making money is not enough to succeed. Rockefeller, one of the richest businessmen in history, believed that people need a bigger goal in life or business. According to him, wealth should be the result of meaningful work, not the only aim.
When someone only chases money, their decisions often become short-term. They may ignore quality, trust, and long-term growth. Rockefeller suggested that this narrow thinking can limit success. In contrast, having a larger ambition—such as building a strong company, solving real problems, or creating value for others—helps guide better decisions.
A “larger ambition” means having a purpose beyond personal gain. It could be improving people’s lives, building something lasting, or earning respect and trust. Rockefeller believed that when people focus on these broader goals, success and money naturally follow. In other words, wealth becomes a byproduct, not the main target.
The quote remains relevant today, especially as many young professionals look for purpose in their careers. People are no longer satisfied with high salaries alone; they also want meaningful work and growth. This idea is also supported by management thinker Peter Drucker, who said businesses succeed by creating value for customers, not just by chasing profits.
Rockefeller’s message is about balance. Ambition is important, but it must be meaningful. Focusing only on money can lead to shallow success, while aiming higher builds lasting impact. As philosopher Epictetus suggested, true success comes from aligning goals with purpose and reality.
In simple terms, the quote teaches that success is not just about getting rich. It is about having a bigger purpose, working with integrity, and creating real value. Those who aim higher often achieve more—not just in wealth, but in lasting success and respect.
John D. Rockefeller was a leading American industrialist and philanthropist who founded Standard Oil, a business that came to dominate the oil industry and became the first major corporate trust in the United States. He was regarded as a central figure behind the influential Rockefeller family and was considered the wealthiest American and one of the greatest philanthropists in history.
Rockefeller was born in Richford, New York, as the eldest son of William Avery Rockefeller, a travelling salesman, and Eliza Davison Rockefeller. His family moved several times during his childhood, living in places like Moravia and Owego in New York before settling near Cleveland, Ohio, in 1853. He studied at Owego Academy and later attended Central High School in Cleveland, but did not complete his formal education. After taking a short business course, he began working as a bookkeeper, and later entered the oil business in the early 1860s as petroleum refining began to expand rapidly. He went on to found Standard Oil, build it into the dominant force in the U.S. oil industry, and later devote much of his wealth to philanthropy, including major support for the University of Chicago and the Rockefeller Foundation.
(Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer