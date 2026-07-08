Quote of the day by John D Rockefeller on zeal: ‘I would rather hire a man with enthusiasm than a man who….’

Quote of the day by John D Rockefeller: “I would rather hire a man with enthusiasm than a man who knows everything.”

John D Rockefeller's quote suggests that enthusiasm outweighs the knowledge of everything. According to him, success belongs to those who are eager to discover them than to those who possess all the answers. He believed that enthusiasm ignites ambition, encourages lifelong learning, and transforms challenges into opportunities.

Advertisement

What does this quote mean? The true essence on this quote is that the eagerness to learn becomes a powerful force that not only builds successful careers but also creates lasting impact. Hence, knowledge may open the door to opportunity, but enthusiasm is what gives us the courage and determination to walk through it.

Emphasizing the qualities of passion, curiosity, and the willingness, John D Rockefeller's words of wisdom are a reminder highlighting that even though expertise is undoubtedly valuable, but it is enthusiasm that often transforms ordinary individuals into exceptional achievers.

How is this quote relevant in today's context? John D Rockefeller's timeless words imply that enthusiastic employee approaches work with energy, seeks solutions instead of dwelling on problems and remains motivated even when faced with setbacks. Underscoring the valuable attitude of enthusiastic individuals, he advocated the belief that these men inspire those around them, foster collaboration and create a positive work environment.

Advertisement

Focusing on the enduring desire to learn, Rockefeller's philosophy teaches us that entrepreneurs who are passionate about solving problems find creative ways to overcome obstacles. They remain open-minded, embrace innovation, and are willing to step outside their comfort zones. This mindset enables them to evolve alongside the demands of a rapidly changing world.

The principle extends beyond the workplace and is applicable on every successful organization that thrives on people who are eager to contribute, embrace challenges and continuously improve themselves.

More about John D Rockefeller American oil industrialist and philanthropist John D Rockefeller was born on 8 July in 1839. A dominant force controlling most US oil refining, he became the wealthiest American in history and was counted among one of the richest people of his time. Some of the other noted achievements of his career were establishment of the Standard Oil Company, the University of Chicago, Rockefeller University, Central Philippine University, General Education Board and Rockefeller Foundation.

Advertisement

Other inspiring quotes by John D Rockefeller As we mark his birth anniversary it's time to recall his other powerful quotes that continue to inspire the young generation.

"The secret of success is to do the common things uncommonly well".

“I would rather earn 1% off a 100 people's efforts than 100% of my own efforts."

“Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.”

“A friendship founded on business is better than a business founded on friendship”

“Charity is injurious unless it helps the recipient to become independent of it.”

“The most important thing for a young man is to establish a credit . . . a reputation, character.”

“The ability to deal with people is as purchasable a commodity as sugar or coffee. And I will pay more for that ability.”

Advertisement

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.