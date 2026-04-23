Quote of the day by John Lewis, former US Representative: ‘Vote is precious. It is the most powerful…’

“The vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.” — John Lewis

LiveMint's quote of the day is by the late civil rights leader John Lewis. It is a call to action that frames voting not just as a civic duty, but as a form of non-violent resistance and a fundamental exercise of power.

Two Indian states — West Bengal and Tamil Nadu — are undergoing voting today.

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The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29.

The first phase covers all 54 seats in north Bengal, along with key constituencies in south Bengal and Junglemahal – regions central to the BJP's expansion plans and the TMC's bid to retain dominance.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

What does the quote mean? To understand Lewis's message, we can break it down into three core components:

"The vote is precious": Lewis spent his life fighting for voting rights, most notably during the "Bloody Sunday" march in Selma. To him, the vote was "precious" because it was paid for with the struggle, blood, and lives of those who were historically disenfranchised.

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"Most powerful non-violent tool": In a world where political change is often sought through conflict, Lewis identifies the ballot as the ultimate alternative to bullets. It is the mechanism by which the marginalised can challenge the status quo without resorting to physical force.

"We must use it": This is the imperative. A tool is only effective if it is wielded. Lewis argues that silence at the polls is a surrender of one’s agency and a free pass for those in power to ignore one's needs.

Relevance in the current era In 2026, as we navigate a complex global landscape, this sentiment remains more relevant than ever for several reasons:

Counteracting misinformation and AI : With the rise of deepfakes and AI-driven disinformation, the clarity of a physical or digital vote becomes a definitive statement of truth. In an era where it is hard to know what is real, the act of voting remains one of the few tangible ways an individual can directly influence the direction of their government.

: With the rise of deepfakes and AI-driven disinformation, the clarity of a physical or digital vote becomes a definitive statement of truth. In an era where it is hard to know what is real, the act of voting remains one of the few tangible ways an individual can directly influence the direction of their government. Addressing global polarisation : Societies today are increasingly polarised. Lewis’s emphasis on "non-violent tools" reminds us that democracy is designed to resolve these deep-seated differences through debate and elections rather than civil unrest.

: Societies today are increasingly polarised. Lewis’s emphasis on "non-violent tools" reminds us that democracy is designed to resolve these deep-seated differences through debate and elections rather than civil unrest. Representation in the digital economy : As issues like automation, data privacy, and climate change dominate the legislative agenda, the "precious" nature of the vote ensures that the people—not just corporations or algorithms—dictate the ethics of the future.

: As issues like automation, data privacy, and climate change dominate the legislative agenda, the "precious" nature of the vote ensures that the people—not just corporations or algorithms—dictate the ethics of the future. Fighting voter apathy: In 2026, the feeling that "my vote doesn't count" is a significant hurdle. Lewis’s quote serves as a rebuttal to this cynicism. It highlights that the very reason certain groups try to make voting difficult is that the vote is, in fact, incredibly powerful. “The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men because they are different from other men.” — Lyndon B. Johnson said, echoing Lewis's sentiment.

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Who is John Lewis? John Robert Lewis (1940–2020) was a pivotal figure in the American Civil Rights Movement and a longtime member of the US House of Representatives. Often referred to as the "Conscience of Congress," he was known for his lifelong commitment to non-violent activism and his unwavering pursuit of what he called "good trouble".

Born to sharecroppers in rural Alabama, Lewis was inspired as a teenager by the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the radio broadcasts of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. His activism began in earnest during his college years and quickly placed him at the centre of the movement:

Lewis was the youngest of the "Big Six" leaders who organised the 1963 March on Washington, where he was a keynote speaker at just 23 years old.

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From 1963 to 1966, he served as the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), which was instrumental in organising sit-ins and voter registration drives.

In 1961, he was one of the original 13 Freedom Riders who challenged illegal segregation on interstate buses, during which he was brutally beaten and arrested multiple times.

On 7 March 1965, Lewis led 600 protestors across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. He suffered a fractured skull when state troopers attacked the peaceful marchers—an event that televised the brutality of segregation and galvanised support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

After years of grassroots organising, Lewis entered electoral politics to continue his advocacy for human rights within the government. Before holding office, he directed the Voter Education Project, helping to register millions of minority voters.

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In 1986, he was elected to represent Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, a seat he held for over 30 years until he died in 2020.