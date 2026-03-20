Quote of the Day by John Maynard Keynes: ‘The political problem of mankind is…’

“The political problem of mankind is to combine three things: economic efficiency, social justice and individual liberty.” ― John Maynard Keynes
LiveMint's quote of the day is by John Maynard Keynes, the man who arguably saved 20th-century capitalism.
He didn't see economic efficiency, social justice, and individual liberty as mutually exclusive options on a menu — He saw them as the three legs of a stool. If one is shorter than the others, the whole structure of civilisation topples over.
Today, as we navigate a world of AI-driven displacement, widening wealth gaps, and debates over the role of the state, Keynes’ "political problem" is more than a quote—it is our daily headline.
To understand why this is the "ultimate problem," we have to look at why these three forces are constantly in tension.
In 2026, the "Keynesian Puzzle" feels harder to solve than ever. Each pillar is under siege by modern realities:
Keynes’ genius was recognising that the state’s role is to be the balancer. The government shouldn't run the economy (that kills efficiency), but it should manage the "macro" environment to ensure that no single pillar crushes the others.
Here's how this "Impossible Trinity" can be applied to our lives and careers in the modern world:
John Maynard Keynes isn't offering a magic wand with his words. He is offering a framework for perpetual negotiation. He knew that we would never "solve" the problem once and for all. Instead, every generation must recalibrate the scales.
The “political problem of mankind” is a reminder that a perfect society isn't a destination—it’s a continuous act of balancing the engine, the guardrails, and the driver. When we lose sight of one, we risk losing them all.
John Maynard Keynes (1883–1946) was a British economist whose ideas fundamentally changed the theory and practice of macroeconomics. During the Great Depression, he challenged the era's economic orthodoxy, arguing that government spending was necessary to stimulate demand and pull economies out of a slump.
His work led to the creation of the "mixed economy," which defines most modern democracies today.