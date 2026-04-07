Quote of the Day by JP Morgan: ‘A man always has two reasons for what he does…’

Human actions are often more complex than they appear on the surface. Today, we delve into one of the famous quotes by American financier and investment banker John Pierpont Morgan: “A man always has two reasons for what he does — a good one and the real one.”

About JP Morgan John Pierpont Morgan was born in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1837, educated in Boston and at the University of Göttingen, and began his career in 1857 as an accountant before moving into his father’s banking network in New York.

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He rose from partner at Drexel, Morgan & Co. to head of J.P. Morgan & Co., becoming one of the most powerful financiers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Morgan reorganised major railroads, helped shape General Electric, US Steel, and International Harvester, and played a central role in stabilizing the US financial system during the crises of 1893 and 1907.

Meaning of the Quote

“A man always has two reasons for what he does — a good one and the real one.” — J.P. Morgan

Morgan’s quote is really about motive and narrative. In business, people often present the respectable reason first: strategy, culture, principle, efficiency, shareholder value.

But beneath that public explanation there is usually a second layer — fear, ambition, protection of power, personal rivalry, or the simple desire to win.

The quote matters because it warns leaders to look past official language and understand what is actually driving behavior.

That does not make the “good reason” fake every time. It means human action is rarely one-dimensional. A merger can be framed as synergy and still be driven by ego.

A restructuring can be called discipline and still be motivated by panic. A leader can speak about values and still be optimizing for control. Morgan’s insight is sharp because it asks us to separate explanation from incentive.

For executives, investors, and managers, the lesson is practical: better decisions come from diagnosing real motives honestly. If you misread why people act, you will misread what they are likely to do next. That is as true in boardrooms and markets as it is in ordinary office politics.

4. Why This Quote Resonates The quote feels especially current because trust in leadership now depends heavily on whether people believe leaders are being candid about their motives. Edelman’s 2025 Trust Barometer found that 70% globally worry business leaders purposely mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.

The same report found that 80% say employers are obligated to nurture workplace civility, which means people increasingly expect leaders not just to perform competence, but to show good faith.

That makes Morgan’s line strikingly modern. In an AI-shaped, politically tense, high-scrutiny environment, employees, investors, and customers are constantly asking the same question his quote implies: what is the stated reason, and what is the real one?

A concrete trend from the last 12–18 months is that permission for CEOs to act is increasingly tied to motive. Edelman found strong support for CEO action when it can make a major impact or improve business performance, suggesting people do not reject self-interest outright; they reject hidden or cynical self-interest.

5. Another Perspective

The first thing is character … Money cannot buy it. — J.P. Morgan, testimony before the Pujo Committee, 1912.

This second quote gives the first one a moral counterweight. “A good one and the real one” sounds skeptical, almost forensic. “The first thing is character” sounds normative. Put together, they suggest Morgan understood two truths at once: people often have mixed motives, and the only durable basis for judging them is character.

That combination creates a more rounded leadership lesson. The first quote tells you to look beneath surface explanations. The second tells you what to look for when you get there. In other words: do not be naïve about motives, but do not become cynical about all people either. Judge by integrity, not by polish.

How You Can Implement This — 6 actionable tips Ask “What incentive is really operating here?” before approving any major hire, partnership, or reorganization.

Separate public rationale from internal motive in strategy reviews by writing both down explicitly before a big decision is finalized.

Probe one level deeper in meetings whenever a reason sounds too clean, too moral, or too convenient.

Check your own decisions for image management by asking whether you would still choose the same path if nobody praised you for it.

Reward candor by creating team norms where people can admit commercial, political, or emotional drivers without being punished for honesty.

Use character as a hiring filter by testing for trustworthiness, follow-through, and judgment, not only polish and credentials.

Final Thought

Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power. — Abraham Lincoln

Lincoln’s line lands neatly beside Morgan’s. Morgan teaches suspicion of stated motives; Lincoln teaches caution about what power reveals. Together, they leave a durable lesson for leaders: the real reason often appears most clearly when status, leverage, and self-interest are on the line.

8. References