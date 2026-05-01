Quote of the day by JP Morgan on wealth: ‘If you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t…’

Quote of the day: “If you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it” is one of the popular lines by JP Morgan.

JP Morgan is regarded as one of the most powerful bankers of the early 20th century. He once talked about wealth, exclusivity, and mindset which hinting at how one can determine and improve their financial stability just with one question-- Can I afford it?

What does it mean The quote simply means that expensive items, whether luxury purchase, investments, or opportunities, are meant for people who can pay for them without thinking about the price. If someone has to ask about the cost before the purchase, then it might be beyond their financial limit and hence, not a smart move.

Advertisement

How to use it In today's world where everyone is chasing luxury and status economy, Morgan's words remain relevant. The quote symbolizes the culture of high luxury and old-money discretion, which continues to grow today. In such scenarios, prices are almost irrelevant compared to status, access, and privilege. It can be used to highlight exclusivity, and also, ironically, to critique it.

About JP Morgan JP Morgan was an American banker and financier who played a key role in shaping the modern financial system during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He was one of the most powerful figures on Wall Street, credited with shaping large corporate empires and stabilizing the US economy. He founded JPMorgan & Co, which later became JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advertisement

The JP Morgan executive controversy Recently, the company hit headlines after an employee was accused of sexually harassing a junior, reported Daily Mail on April 29.

The news outlet reported that Lorna Hajdini, 37, allegedly drugged a married junior male employee and subjected him to racial abuse and threatened his career. Reportedly, a lawsuit was filed at the New York Supreme Court on Monday (April 27) by a complainant identified only as John Doe.

Although Lorna Hajdini continues to trend on social media, she responded to the allegations in a statement issued to The New York Post via her lawyers. It read, "Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

Advertisement

Also Read | JPMorgan breaks silence on Lorna Hajdini sexual abuse case: What the firm said

She, who is said to be an executive director of JPMorgan Chase's Leveraged Finance Department, has reportedly deleted or deactivated her LinkedIn account.Live Mint couldn't independently verify these claims.

Meanwhile, check more quotes by JP Morgan:

-Go as far as you can see; when you get there, you'll be able to see farther.

-When you expect things to happen - strangely enough - they do happen.

-A man generally has two reasons for doing a thing. One that sounds good, and a real one.

-Well, I don't know as I want a lawyer to tell me what I cannot do. I hire him to tell how to do what I want to do.

-No problem can be solved until it is reduced to some simple form. The changing of a vague difficulty into a specific, concrete form is a very essential element in thinking.

Advertisement

-A man always has two reasons for doing anything: a good reason and the real reason.