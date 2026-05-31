Quote of the Day by JRR Tolkien: ‘All that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost…’

All that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost; the old that is strong does not wither, deep roots are not reached by the frost.

– JRR Tolkien

Today's Quote of the Day ‘All that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost; the old that is strong does not wither, deep roots are not reached by the frost’ is from English writer JRR Tolkien.

The quote makes the opening lines of famous poem “The Riddle of Strider” which is featured in The Fellowship of the Ring. The epic novel was also made into a movie titled ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ featuring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean and others.

Meaning of the quote The simple meaning of the quote is that appearances can be deceptive – what appears on the surface may not reflect the true nature of the object. Anything that glitters may not be gold and those who appear lost may not necessarily be without a direction.

It also conveys that individuals with strong foundations and inner resilience can withstand adversity and emerge unbroken, no matter how harsh the circumstances.

How to use the quote in personal and professional lives In your personal lives, you will have to remember that your worth doesn't depend on constant recognition or external validation and some of the most valuable qualities – integrity, kindness, resilience – often go unnoticed.

Periods of uncertainty may come, but changes are not failures. Give yourself some time and know what interests you. Travelling and rethinking can be part of the growth.

Experience, wisdom, and character remain valuable regardless of age or setbacks. Difficult times can change you, but they not erase your strengths.

In your professional lives, look beyond appearances. A quiet employee may contribute more than the most visible one. Strong leaders are not always the loudest or most charismatic.

Job changes, side projects, career breaks, and experimentation can build unique expertise rather than indicate a lack of direction.

Similar quotes "It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves."

– Edmund Hillary

"The oak fought the wind and was broken, the willow bent when it must and survived."

– Traditional proverbs

"Appearances are often deceiving."

– Aesop

"What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us."

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars."

– Khalil Gibran

"Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."

– JK Rowling

– Robert Frost

"Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves."

– Henry David Thoreau

"Life is a journey, not a destination."

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there someday."