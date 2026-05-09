Quote of the day by Julia Roberts: ‘You have to live your life, no matter what…’

“I’m a big believer in ‘don’t regret it.’ You have to live your life, and no matter what you do, you’ve got to make mistakes, or you don’t learn anything.” — Julia Roberts

This quote by Julia Roberts is a powerful endorsement of experiential living and the necessity of failure.

What does the quote mean? At its heart, this quote is a rejection of hindsight-driven guilt. Regret often acts as an anchor, keeping people tethered to past decisions rather than allowing them to move forward.

By stating she is a "big believer in 'don't regret it,'" the sentiment advocates for radical acceptance of one's choices. It serves as a reminder that every decision, whether it led to a triumphant victory or a difficult stumble, was a necessary and unchangeable step in your personal timeline.

The second half of the quote deliberately reframes failure. Instead of viewing mistakes as character flaws, professional dead-ends, or permanent setbacks, they are positioned as mandatory educational tools. Stripping away the shame associated with failing highlights a fundamental truth about human development: resilience, emotional intelligence, and genuine wisdom are forged through trial and error, never in a vacuum of perfection.

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How is it relevant today? Today, this philosophy is arguably more necessary than it was in the past. We live in an era where the pressure to execute flawlessly is immense. The drive to curate the perfect career trajectory, the ideal lifestyle, and the seamless public image frequently leads to "analysis paralysis." The fear of making the wrong choice becomes so overwhelming that individuals often choose to stagnate rather than take a risk.

Navigating the pressures of a hyper-curated world: Social media platforms and digital permanence have amplified the fear of making mistakes. When missteps can be broadcast, documented, and scrutinised by a digital audience instantly, the stakes for failing feel artificially high. This quote serves as a grounding counterbalance to that modern anxiety, reminding us that a life lived strictly to avoid judgment or digital criticism is entirely restrictive.

Shifting the narrative from failure to feedback: In today's fast-paced environments, adaptability is a distinct advantage. Viewing a mistake not as a definitive failure, but as critical data—feedback on what does and does not work—allows for rapid pivoting and innovation. Whether exploring a new creative endeavour, completely changing career paths, or navigating complex personal relationships, the willingness to be wrong is exactly what eventually leads to getting it right.

Enduring power of authentic living: Ultimately, "living your life" requires getting your hands dirty. It demands stepping out of the safe spectator's box and into the arena of experience. In a culture increasingly dominated by polished, heavily edited facades, embracing your missteps as a natural part of your unique narrative is a profound act of authenticity. It is a clear call to be brave enough to try, humble enough to fail, and perceptive enough to take the lesson with you.

Where does the quote come from? Looking back at her early career during a Harper’s Bazaar profile, she gave advice that echoes the "learning from life" sentiment you were looking for earlier:

​"You have to be careful about whose advice you take. There are so many people who want to tell you what you’re doing wrong. But if you’re happy and you’re proud of the work, that’s the only metric that matters."

Who is Julia Roberts? Julia Roberts (born Julia Fiona Roberts on 28 October 1967, in Smyrna, Georgia) is a highly acclaimed American actress and producer. She is widely recognised for her immense box-office appeal and her versatility in romantic comedies, dramas, and thrillers.

Roberts made her acting debut in the late 1980s, gaining early critical acclaim for her role in the independent film Mystic Pizza (1988).

She achieved international stardom with the massive 1990 hit Pretty Woman, cementing her status as a Hollywood leading lady. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, she starred in global hits like My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, Ocean's Eleven, and Eat Pray Love.

She won Best Actress for her powerful portrayal of a legal assistant in the 2000 biographical drama Erin Brockovich. She has won three Golden Globe Awards (for Steel Magnolias, Pretty Woman, and Erin Brockovich).

Roberts also holds a British Academy Film Award (BAFTA) and a Screen Actors Guild Award, alongside an Emmy nomination.