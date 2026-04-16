Quote of the Day by Kanye West: ‘Keep your nose out the sky…’

"Keep your nose out the sky…”
— Kanye West, from “I Wonder” on Graduation
Today's Quote of the Day is by American rapper Kanye West. The quote that we have selected for you reflects the importance of remaining humble despite your successes and to remain grounded no matter the circumstances.
An American rapper, producer, and fashion designer who first broke through as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records before becoming a major solo artist with The College Dropout in 2004, Kanye West's career then expanded through landmark albums such as Late Registration, Graduation, and Yeezus.
His public appearances have been a mix of creative ambition, reinvention, and relentless self-belief, alongside a persona that has often been as debated as his work itself.
Referenced from “I Wonder” in West's third studio album Graduation, released in 2007, “Keep your nose out the sky…” is part of the song's larger message related to humility, spiritual or moral grounding, and keeping your attention fixed on forward movement rather than ego.
In a business context, this lyric is really about disciplined ambition. “Keep your nose out the sky” warns against getting intoxicated by image, status, or self-mythology. Plenty of talented people lose momentum not because they lack ability, but because they become more attached to appearing important than to doing the work. The lyric pushes in the opposite direction: stay grounded, keep perspective, and do not let ego outrun substance.
The middle idea of keeping your heart anchored to something higher can be read broadly in leadership terms: faith for some, values for others, but in both cases a moral center that holds when pressure rises. The final movement toward the “rising sun” adds direction. This is not a passive lyric. It suggests optimism with orientation: know what matters, stay humble enough to keep learning, and keep facing growth instead of distraction. That combination is what makes the line strategically useful. It is not anti-ambition; it is anti-vanity.
For leaders, the deeper lesson is that peace and performance often come from alignment. When ambition is detached from values, people become noisy, reactive, and fragile. When ambition is grounded in purpose, it becomes steadier and harder to derail.
This message feels especially relevant now because modern workplaces are full of speed, visibility, and comparison. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that only 20% of employees worldwide were engaged in 2025, while the World Economic Forum’s 2025 skills research says many employers still see gaps in resilience, curiosity, and lifelong learning. In other words, people are surrounded by pressure to perform, but many still lack the internal steadiness and adaptive habits needed to do that well over time.
A concrete example is the AI-heavy work environment of the last 12–18 months. As tools make production faster, the premium increasingly shifts to judgment, taste, emotional discipline, and values-led decision-making. That is why this lyric lands now: in an era that constantly invites people to chase attention, the real advantage often belongs to the professional who stays grounded, keeps learning, and moves toward a clear purpose instead of reacting to every burst of noise. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 specifically highlights creative thinking plus resilience, flexibility, and agility as rising priorities.
References
Encyclopaedia Britannica, biography of Kanye West.
Apple Music album listing for Graduation.
Official YouTube track listing for “I Wonder.”
Gallup, State of the Global Workplace 2026.
World Economic Forum, Future of Jobs Report 2025 and New Economy Skills: Unlocking the Human Advantage.
Vanity Fair interview with Kanye West, 2015.
Disclaimer: The first version of this article was generated with the help of AI.
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