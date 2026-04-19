Quote of the Day by Kanye West: ‘Keep your nose out the sky…’

"Keep your nose out the sky, keep your heart to God, and keep your face to the rising sun" is a famous lyric from Kanye West's song “Family Business”

A lyric by Kanye West is drawing attention for its deeper meaning about ambition and self-control.

The line, “Keep your nose out of the sky…”, comes from his song. While simple on the surface, the message behind it speaks about staying humble and focused.

In a modern work setting, the lyric can be seen as advice against chasing status or image. It suggests that people should not get carried away by ego or appearances, but instead stay grounded and committed to their goals. Many lose direction not because of a lack of talent, but because they focus more on looking successful than actually doing meaningful work.

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The line also points to the importance of having a strong sense of values. Whether through faith or personal beliefs, having a clear centre helps people stay steady, especially during pressure. At the same time, it encourages forward movement — keeping attention on growth rather than distractions.

This idea feels especially relevant today, as workplaces become more competitive and fast-moving. With new technologies and constant visibility, success often depends not just on skill, but on discipline, judgement, and emotional balance.

Another quote by West, “I just want everyone to win,” adds a wider perspective. It suggests that success should not be only about personal gain, but about creating value for others as well.

Also Read | This quote of the day by Karl Marx is a lesson in action over rumination

Together, these ideas present a simple but strong message: true ambition is not about ego, but about purpose, consistency, and staying grounded while moving forward.

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Who is Kanye West? An American rapper, producer, and fashion designer who first broke through as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records before becoming a major solo artist with The College Dropout in 2004, Kanye West's career then expanded through landmark albums such as Late Registration, Graduation, and Yeezus.

His public appearances have been a mix of creative ambition, reinvention, and relentless self-belief, alongside a persona that has often been as debated as his work itself.

Why this quote resonates — tied to current landscape Modern workplaces, defined by speed, visibility and constant comparison, are making the message particularly relevant today. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 report, only 20 per cent of employees worldwide were engaged in 2025. Meanwhile, research by the World Economic Forum in 2025 highlights ongoing gaps in resilience, curiosity and lifelong learning among workers. This suggests that while pressure to perform is high, many employees still lack the internal stability and adaptive habits needed for sustained success.

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A clear example can be seen in the AI-driven work environment of the past 12 to 18 months. As technology speeds up production, the focus is shifting towards judgment, taste, emotional discipline and values-led decision-making. In a landscape that often rewards visibility and quick reactions, professionals who remain grounded, continue learning and stay aligned with a clear purpose are increasingly seen as having an edge. The Future of Jobs Report 2025 also identifies creative thinking, along with resilience, flexibility and agility, as key skills on the rise.