Quote of the day by Kiran Desai: ‘The present changes the past. Looking back you do not find…’

“The present changes the past. Looking back you do not find what you left behind.” — Kiran Desai
LiveMint's quote of the day by Kiran Desai, author of the Booker Prize-winning novel The Inheritance of Loss, is about the illusion of nostalgia and the psychological reality of human memory.
It suggests that the past is not a fixed, physical destination you can return to, but a fluid story that you are constantly rewriting based on who you are today.
This profound observation on the fluidity of memory originates from the 2006 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The Inheritance of Loss, written by Indian author Kiran Desai
The quote is spoken by the novel’s central patriarch, Jemubhai Patel, a bitter, retired Indian Civil Service judge. It occurs during a highly uncomfortable, final lunch between the judge and his former acquaintance, Bose. Bose was the judge's only friend thirty-three years earlier when they were both university students at Cambridge in England.
During their reunion, the two men are forced to confront the harsh realities of their assimilation and the illusions they held in their youth. As the encounter stirs deep claustrophobia and embarrassment, they reflect on the irrevocable passage of time.
The conversation unfolds with the judge initially questioning the permanence of history, before immediately correcting his own assumption while addressing his friend:
“Time passes, things change,” said the judge, feeling claustrophobic and embarrassed. “But what is in the past remains unchanged, doesn't it?” “I think it does change. The present changes the past. Looking back, you do not find what you left behind, Bose.”
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