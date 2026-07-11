Quote of the day by Kiran Desai: ‘The present changes the past. Looking back you do not find…’

“The present changes the past. Looking back you do not find what you left behind.” — Kiran Desai

LiveMint's quote of the day by Kiran Desai, author of the Booker Prize-winning novel The Inheritance of Loss, is about the illusion of nostalgia and the psychological reality of human memory.

It suggests that the past is not a fixed, physical destination you can return to, but a fluid story that you are constantly rewriting based on who you are today.

What does the quote mean? Present changes the past : We tend to think of our memories like video recordings saved on a hard drive—unchanging and exact. However, psychology shows us that memory is an active reconstruction. When we remember something, we are pulling it through the filter of our current emotions, accumulated knowledge, and recent traumas.



For example: If you look back on a childhood friendship after a bitter falling out in adulthood, your present anger will colour those early memories. You might notice red flags you missed as a child. Your present reality has literally changed the version of the past that exists in your mind.

: We tend to think of our memories like video recordings saved on a hard drive—unchanging and exact. However, psychology shows us that memory is an active reconstruction. When we remember something, we are pulling it through the filter of our current emotions, accumulated knowledge, and recent traumas. If you look back on a childhood friendship after a bitter falling out in adulthood, your present anger will colour those early memories. You might notice red flags you missed as a child. Your present reality has literally changed the version of the past that exists in your mind. “Looking back you do not find what you left behind”: When you leave a place, a person, or a version of yourself behind, you naturally freeze them in time in your mind. But time continues to move forward.



If you revisit your childhood home after twenty years, it will feel smaller, different, and perhaps a little alien. The physical house might be the same, but you have changed, making it impossible to experience the home the same way you did when you were ten.

Where did the quote first appear? This profound observation on the fluidity of memory originates from the 2006 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, The Inheritance of Loss, written by Indian author Kiran Desai

The quote is spoken by the novel’s central patriarch, Jemubhai Patel, a bitter, retired Indian Civil Service judge. It occurs during a highly uncomfortable, final lunch between the judge and his former acquaintance, Bose. Bose was the judge's only friend thirty-three years earlier when they were both university students at Cambridge in England.

During their reunion, the two men are forced to confront the harsh realities of their assimilation and the illusions they held in their youth. As the encounter stirs deep claustrophobia and embarrassment, they reflect on the irrevocable passage of time.

The conversation unfolds with the judge initially questioning the permanence of history, before immediately correcting his own assumption while addressing his friend:

“Time passes, things change,” said the judge, feeling claustrophobic and embarrassed. “But what is in the past remains unchanged, doesn't it?” “I think it does change. The present changes the past. Looking back, you do not find what you left behind, Bose.”