Quote of the Day by Kobe Bryant: ‘People are going to like you or not like you…’

"No matter what, people are going to like you or not like you. So be authentic, and let them like you or not for who you actually are.”

— Kobe Bryant

Today's Quote of the Day is from American basketball shooting guard Kobe Bryant who died in January 2020 at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His daughter Gianna was with him when the helicopter crashed.

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Kobe Bryant was born in Philadelphia, the United States in 1978 and went on to become one of the most influential basketball players of the modern era after entering the NBA straight from high school in 1996.

In his 20-year career that he spent with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant won five NBA championships, building a reputation for elite skill, obsessive preparation and competitive intensity.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame notes that Bryant was a two-time Finals MVP, scored 33,643 career points and became one of the defining athletes of his generation.

What does the quote mean? Kobe Bryant's “No matter what, people are going to like you or not like you. So be authentic, and let them like you or not for who you actually are.” has been sourced to his 2018 book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.

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The primary meaning of the quote is some freedom comes from no longer performing for universal approval.

In sport, public opinion changes quickly: one game can make a player a hero, another can make him a target. Bryant’s lesson is that if approval is unstable, identity cannot be built on it.

The deeper message is not “ignore everyone.” Feedback matters. Coaching matters. Criticism can be useful. But there is a difference between learning from criticism and reshaping your entire personality to be liked. Bryant is arguing for authenticity with responsibility: know who you are, know what you stand for, then let people respond honestly to the real version of you.

For everyday life, this quote speaks to self-respect. Whether in relationships, work, sport, social media or public life, people will judge. Some will admire your confidence; others will misunderstand it. The goal is not to be liked by everyone. The goal is to be clear enough within yourself that you do not become a different person for every audience.

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How can you implement this? Define your non-negotiables: Write down three values you will not change for approval — honesty, discipline, kindness, ambition, faith, creativity or independence. Stop editing your personality for every room: Notice where you over-adjust to be liked, then practise saying one honest thing respectfully.

Also Read | Why Thomas Edison’s quote on persistence still resonates today

Separate feedback from popularity: Ask whether criticism contains useful information, instead of judging it only by whether it feels good or bad.

Ask whether criticism contains useful information, instead of judging it only by whether it feels good or bad. Reduce approval-checking habits: Limit how often you check likes, views, comments or validation signals after posting or presenting something.

Limit how often you check likes, views, comments or validation signals after posting or presenting something. Build confidence through action: Do one thing every week that reflects who you are — not what will impress the most people.

Do one thing every week that reflects who you are — not what will impress the most people. Accept mixed reactions: When someone dislikes your choice, ask: “Did I act with honesty and respect?” If yes, let the reaction pass.

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