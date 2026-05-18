Quote of the day by Kurt Vonnegut: 'We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we….'

Quote of the day: “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” — Kurt Vonnegut

This line comes from Kurt Vonnegut’s 1962 novel Mother Night, where it appears as part of the author’s stated moral of the story. The novel follows Howard W. Campbell Jr., an American who secretly works as a spy during World War II while publicly posing as a Nazi propagandist. Over time, his performance becomes so convincing that it begins to blur the line between his real identity and his constructed one.

The quote reflects a central idea in the novel: identity is not only shaped by what we believe internally, but also by what we repeatedly act out in the world. Vonnegut warns that the roles people adopt—even if initially artificial—can gradually become permanent parts of their character.

Meaning of the quote Vonnegut’s quote suggests that pretending is not a neutral act. When people repeatedly perform a role—whether honest or dishonest, kind or cruel—they begin to internalize it. Over time, behaviour can reshape identity itself.

The deeper message is about moral responsibility. Even if someone believes their true intentions are pure, their outward actions still have consequences. In Mother Night, Campbell’s internal justification cannot undo the real-world impact of his public propaganda. Vonnegut uses this tension to question whether intention alone is enough to define character.

Why it matters today In the modern digital age, this idea feels especially relevant. People constantly perform versions of themselves across social media, work environments, and personal relationships. These repeated performances can slowly influence how individuals think, feel, and behave outside those spaces.

The quote also applies to institutions and communities. A group that repeatedly acts in contradiction to its stated values may gradually become what it pretends to be, as patterns of behaviour harden into culture.

Vonnegut’s warning is not against performance itself, but against unconscious repetition. The roles people choose, and repeat, shape who they ultimately become.

About Kurt Vonnegut Kurt Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis in 1922 and became one of the most distinctive American writers of the 20th century. His worldview was deeply influenced by his experiences in World War II, especially surviving the bombing of Dresden while held as a prisoner of war. That trauma shaped much of his writing, which often blends satire, science fiction, and philosophical reflection to examine war, technology, and human morality.

He is best known for novels such as Slaughterhouse-Five, Cat’s Cradle, Mother Night, Breakfast of Champions, and The Sirens of Titan. His work is widely recognised for its dark humor and its ability to expose the contradictions and absurdities of modern civilization.