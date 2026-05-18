Quote of the day by Kurt Vonnegut: 'We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we….'

Quote of the day: “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” — Kurt Vonnegut

This line comes from Kurt Vonnegut’s 1962 novel Mother Night, where it appears as part of the author’s stated moral of the story. The novel follows Howard W. Campbell Jr., an American who secretly works as a spy during World War II while publicly posing as a Nazi propagandist. Over time, his performance becomes so convincing that it begins to blur the line between his real identity and his constructed one.

Advertisement

The quote reflects a central idea in the novel: identity is not only shaped by what we believe internally, but also by what we repeatedly act out in the world. Vonnegut warns that the roles people adopt—even if initially artificial—can gradually become permanent parts of their character.

Meaning of the quote Vonnegut’s quote suggests that pretending is not a neutral act. When people repeatedly perform a role—whether honest or dishonest, kind or cruel—they begin to internalize it. Over time, behaviour can reshape identity itself.

The deeper message is about moral responsibility. Even if someone believes their true intentions are pure, their outward actions still have consequences. In Mother Night, Campbell’s internal justification cannot undo the real-world impact of his public propaganda. Vonnegut uses this tension to question whether intention alone is enough to define character.

Advertisement

Why it matters today In the modern digital age, this idea feels especially relevant. People constantly perform versions of themselves across social media, work environments, and personal relationships. These repeated performances can slowly influence how individuals think, feel, and behave outside those spaces.

The quote also applies to institutions and communities. A group that repeatedly acts in contradiction to its stated values may gradually become what it pretends to be, as patterns of behaviour harden into culture.

Vonnegut’s warning is not against performance itself, but against unconscious repetition. The roles people choose, and repeat, shape who they ultimately become.

About Kurt Vonnegut Kurt Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis in 1922 and became one of the most distinctive American writers of the 20th century. His worldview was deeply influenced by his experiences in World War II, especially surviving the bombing of Dresden while held as a prisoner of war. That trauma shaped much of his writing, which often blends satire, science fiction, and philosophical reflection to examine war, technology, and human morality.

Advertisement

He is best known for novels such as Slaughterhouse-Five, Cat’s Cradle, Mother Night, Breakfast of Champions, and The Sirens of Titan. His work is widely recognised for its dark humor and its ability to expose the contradictions and absurdities of modern civilization.

(Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer