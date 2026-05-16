Quote of the day by Lee Kuan Yew: 'If you want to reach your goals and dreams, you cannot do it without….'

Quote of the Day: “If you want to reach your goals and dreams, you cannot do it without discipline.” — Lee Kuan Yew

This quote reminds us that dreams alone are not enough; they must be supported by discipline and daily effort. Lee Kuan Yew’s life further strengthens this message, showing how discipline at both personal and national levels can lead to extraordinary success and transformation.

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What does Lee Kuan Yew's quote mean? This quote emphasises that discipline is essential for turning dreams into reality. It conveys the idea that having ambitions or setting goals is not enough on its own; what truly matters is the consistent effort required to achieve them.

Discipline refers to the ability to stay focused, follow a routine, and remain committed even when motivation fades. It is about making the right choices repeatedly, especially when those choices are difficult or require sacrifice. Success rarely comes from sudden inspiration, it is usually the result of steady and disciplined action over time.

The quote also highlights the gap between intention and execution. Many people dream big, but only a few manage to achieve those dreams because they are willing to put in the structured effort needed every day. Discipline helps bridge this gap by ensuring that a person continues working toward their goals regardless of distractions, failures, or delays.

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In practical life, discipline can be seen in many forms—students sticking to study schedules, athletes following strict training routines, professionals managing their time effectively, or entrepreneurs working consistently despite setbacks. In all these cases, discipline acts as the driving force that keeps progress moving forward.

Another important message of the quote is that discipline builds character. It not only helps achieve external success but also strengthens patience, resilience, and self-control. Over time, disciplined habits shape a person’s mindset, making them more reliable and goal-oriented.

The quote suggests that discipline is not optional—it is the foundation of achievement. Without it, even the most talented individuals may struggle to reach their full potential.

Who was Lee Kuan Yew? Lee Kuan Yew was the founding leader and first Prime Minister of Singapore, serving from 1959 to 1990. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential political figures of the 20th century for transforming Singapore from a small developing island into a highly developed global economy.

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Born in 1923 in Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew studied law at the University of Cambridge and later became a lawyer before entering politics. He co-founded the People’s Action Party (PAP), which played a central role in Singapore’s independence and governance.

As Prime Minister, he focused on building a strong, stable, and corruption-free government. His leadership was marked by strict policies, long-term planning, and a strong emphasis on economic development, education, and infrastructure. Under his rule, Singapore experienced rapid industrialisation and became one of the most prosperous countries in Asia.

Lee Kuan Yew strongly believed in discipline, efficiency, and accountability, both at the individual and national levels. He often stressed that progress requires sacrifice, order, and consistent effort—values reflected in his famous quote about discipline and dreams.

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He also promoted meritocracy, ensuring that people were rewarded based on ability and performance rather than background. His governance style, though sometimes considered strict, is credited with creating stability and transforming Singapore into a global financial and trade hub.

Lee Kuan Yew passed away in 2015, but his ideas and leadership philosophy continue to influence leaders, policymakers, and students around the world.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X