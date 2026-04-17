Quote of the day by Leo Tolstoy: ‘An arrogant person considers himself perfect. This is the chief harm of arrogance…’

Russian writer, philosopher, and novelist Leo Tolstoy, who was widely regarded for his masterpiece War and Peace, has often explored the moral struggles that define human character.

In Quote of the Day, we focus on one of his prominent quotes: "An arrogant person considers himself perfect. This is the chief harm of arrogance. It interferes with a person's main task in life — becoming a better person."

What does the quote mean? Tolstoy's words underscore the core of human growth. In simple terms, arrogance is not just about pride or confidence, but it is more about closure. It shows how dangerous it is to believe that a person has nothing left to learn, does not need to improve, and that there is no room for self-reflection.

His quote suggests that when a person begins to see themselves as complete or someone who knows everything, they unknowingly halt their own progress.

One must remember that growth demands humility. A person's willingness to admit flaws, to accept criticism, and to remain open to change is what helps them grow. Arrogance, on the other hand, does the opposite. It builds a barrier between a person and their reality, which in turn distorts self-perception. An arrogant person only ends up seeing confirmation of their supposed perfection, rather than opportunities to improve.

Why does the quote resonate? The quote resonates deeply, especially in today's modern and digital world, where social media and the internet can make a person feel jealous quickly if someone on the internet knows a little more than them. Everyone on the internet seems to be in a rat race to show off how they are better than others. This can often compel people to become arrogant when they learn that they are better than others.

How to implement this in daily life? To implement Tolstoy's words in your daily life, here's how you can do it:

Build awareness: Start small by building awareness of your thinking. One must notice moments when they feel defensive, dismissive, or overly certain that they are right. These are often subtle signs of arrogance. Instead of reacting immediately, ask yourself, “ Is there something I might be missing?”

Make humility a daily habit: This doesn’t mean putting yourself down; instead, it means staying open. One must actively seek feedback, even when it feels uncomfortable. Listen fully before responding. When someone points out a mistake, treat it as useful information rather than a personal attack.

Adopt a learner’s mindset: It is important to approach situations with curiosity instead of certainty. Read widely, and engage in conversations with people who think differently.

Practice self-reflection: Take time out for self-reflection. Ensure that during this part, one is completely honest. This will help in evaluating actions and decisions.