Quote of the Day by Leonardo DiCaprio; his winning speech at Oscars: ‘Politics of greed…’

“We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters or the big corporations, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions of underprivileged people who will be most affected, for our children's children, and for those whose voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed.”

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This passionate call to action by Leonardo DiCaprio didn't come from a podium at a climate summit. It came from the Oscars stage. That choice alone made it one of the most-watched acceptance speeches in Academy Awards history.

Leonardo DiCaprio had one of the world's biggest microphones for 90 seconds. He used it to speak about the planet.

The quote isn't a polished political statement. It's a raw demand. It names the villains: polluters, corporations and greedy politicians. And, it names the victims: indigenous communities, the underprivileged, and future generations. There's no diplomatic language here, just urgency.

DiCaprio, born in Los Angeles in 1974, has been one of Hollywood's most vocal climate advocates for decades. He founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, which has since committed over $100 million to environmental causes.

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His 2016 documentary, Before the Flood, reached millions worldwide. His Oscar win for The Revenant gave him a platform he had long been denied. And, he didn't waste a second of it.

What it means The quote identifies a fundamental failure of political representation. Leaders, DiCaprio argues, have been captured by the interests of the powerful. The people who will suffer most from climate change, the poor, the marginalized, the young, have the least power to stop it.

This isn't just an environmental argument. It's a democratic one. When money shapes policy, the voiceless lose. Leo is asking for leaders who break that cycle.

Where it comes from DiCaprio spent years filming The Revenant in remote wilderness locations. He witnessed environmental degradation first-hand. He mentions in the same speech that 2015 was the “hottest year in recorded history”.

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That experience deepened an already long-standing commitment. His speech wasn't spontaneous. It was the culmination of decades of watching the climate crisis be sidelined by short-term economic interests.

The 88th Academy Awards took place in February 2016, a year after the Paris Agreement was signed. The timing gave the speech added weight.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Use whatever platform you have, however small, to speak on issues that matter beyond yourself.

Takeaway 2: Pay attention to who your leaders actually represent. Follow the money.

Takeaway 3: The most affected voices are often the quietest. Seek them out.

The politics of greed are loud. Speaking over them requires courage, not just conviction.

Related readings The Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells

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It’s a sobering look at what climate change will mean for billions of people if left unchecked.

This Changes Everything by Naomi Klein

It argues that the climate crisis is inseparable from the failures of global capitalism.

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

A botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation writes on indigenous wisdom and humanity's relationship with the natural world.

The New Climate Economy by Global Commission on the Economy and Climate

It makes the case that fighting climate change and growing the economy aren't opposing goals; they're the same goal.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.