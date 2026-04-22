Quote of the Day by Les Brown: ‘If you are carrying strong feelings about past, they may hinder…’

“If you are carrying strong feelings about something that happened in your past, they may hinder your ability to live in the present.” — Les Brown
LiveMint's quote of the day by Les Brown is a classic reminder that while the past is a teacher, it makes for a very heavy backpack. You can’t reach for what’s in front of you if your hands are still full of yesterday’s baggage.
At its core, this is about emotional physics. The "strong feelings" Les Brown refers to—whether they are regret, resentment, or even a longing for "the good old days"—act as an anchor.
While the human psyche hasn't changed much, our environment has, making this quote particularly relevant in 2026.
In the past, memories faded naturally. Today, our "past" is archived in high definition on social media. We are constantly reminded of who we used to be, what we lost, or the mistakes we made through "On This Day" notifications. This makes "carrying" the past easier than ever. Brown’s wisdom acts as a necessary filter to consciously put the phone (and the memory) down.
We live in a hyper-competitive, fast-paced world. If you are a student or a professional, the pressure to "level up" is immense.
Past Failure: If you carry the weight of a failed project or a bad exam result, it creates a "scarcity mindset."
The Present: You become too risk-averse to take the leap needed for success today.
Modern psychology places a heavy emphasis on Mindfulness—the practice of being fully engaged in the "now." Les Brown’s quote is essentially a precursor to this movement. In an age of digital distraction, being "present" is a superpower. You cannot be mindful if your mind is full of “then.”
The quote is a central theme in Les Brown's teachings on emotional liberation.
While Les Brown is a prolific orator, this specific sentiment is most famously detailed in his 1992 bestseller, "Live Your Dreams."
In the book and his famous "You Deserve" speeches, he talks extensively about "forgiving yourself" and "releasing the past." He often uses the metaphor of baggage, arguing that many people fail to achieve their goals not because they lack talent, but because they are too exhausted from carrying the emotional weight of old failures, divorces, or rejections.
Les Brown (born Leslie Calvin Brown) is one of the world’s most influential motivational speakers, authors, and former politicians. His life story is often as famous as his quotes because it embodies the "underdog to success" narrative he teaches.
Born in 1945 in a low-income area of Miami, Florida, Les was adopted at six weeks old. In school, he was mislabeled as "educably mentally retarded" (EMR). This label damaged his self-esteem for years until a high school teacher told him, "Someone’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality." This became the foundation of his philosophy.
Before becoming a speaker, he was a "hip-talking" radio DJ and later served three terms in the Ohio House of Representatives.
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