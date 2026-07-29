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Quote of the day by Les Brown: ‘Most people fail in life not because they aim too high but because…’

Quote of the day by Les Brown is about why one should always aim for bigger risks to ensure maximum chances to success even if the endgoal seems out of reach. 

Sneha Biswas
Updated29 Jul 2026, 03:23 PM IST
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Quote of the day: "Most people fail in life not because they aim too high and miss, but because they aim too low and hit,” by Les Brown.

The above quote is widely attributed to motivational speaker Les Brown, who built his career by encouraging people to overcome self-doubt and pursue their lives with full potential. While it is not known exactly when and where Brown first said these words, the quote is often used in regard to his popular speeches and books. It revolves around the main main theme-- our greatest obstacle is often not a lack of talent or opportunity, but the tendency to underestimate ourselves.

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What does it mean

Here, Brown's thoughts are challenging the common belief that failure comes from setting unrealistic goals. But he argues that the real issue lies in settling for goals that are so modest they often require little effort and courage, hence no major growth to achieve.

In layman's terms, the quote is talking about the difference between comfort and ambition. When one is aiming high, he/she often carry the risk of failure, which pushes people to learn, innovate, and discover abilities that one might never know they actually had in them. It is exactly the opposite of setting safe bets with easily attainable goals, which may bring short-term satisfaction. Although such goals are easy, they often lead to regret in the long term.

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Hitting a low target may feel like an instant success. But the sense of achievement tends to wear off quickly; it can leave people wondering what they might have accomplished had they dared to dream bigger. With this school of thought, the quote is not glorifying failure; it is encouraging people to aim for higher goals.

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Why this quote is important now

The message is relevant in today's world, where people are increasingly encouraged to play it safe. Economic uncertainty, fear of failure, social comparison and the pressure to seek instant validation often discourage individuals from taking bigger risks. Whether it is choosing a career, starting a business, pursuing higher education or learning a new skill, many people lower their aspirations to avoid disappointment.

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This is where Brown's words serve as a reminder that growth rarely happens within the boundaries of comfort. Even the biggest breakthroughs in business, science, sports and the arts have often come from individuals who pursued goals that initially seemed impossible.

Also Read | Quote Of The Day: What Frank Sinatra meant by ‘if you play your cards right…’

What to learn from here

The quote offers life lessons for students, professionals and leaders. It encourages people to embrace calculated risks, view setbacks as stepping stones rather than defeats. One should measure success not only by outcomes but by the courage to pursue goals. Remember, confidence is built by stretching our limits. Even when lofty ambitions are not fully achieved, it is the journey that helps to gain knowledge, resilience and self-belief.

This is why one should never shy away from taking bold risks.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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