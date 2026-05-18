Quote of the day by Liza Minnelli: ‘The greatest gift one can have… point of view…’

Quote of the day by Liza Minnelli: “I think that's the greatest gift one can have: point of view. You know? I've come to believe that if you have a bad memory of something, change it,” – Liza Minnelli.

Actor, singer and dancer Liza Minnelli is best known for delivering one of cinema’s most emotionally layered performances in Cabaret. Minnelli's career is shaped by vulnerability, fearlessness, and determination. Born to Hollywood legends Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli, Minnelli grew up surrounded by fame, expectation, and constant public attention. Yet beneath the glamour was a life marked by personal struggles, addiction battles, emotional highs and lows about which she has been vocal.

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What made Liza Minnelli was her ability to turn pain into art via performances and even her unforgettable quotes. Across decades of success, she remained deeply human in the eyes of audiences, known for her flawed, emotional, and highly publicised life. Her emotional moments are reflected perfectly in one of her most memorable quotes about healing, memory, and learning how to move forward in life despite all odds.

What does it mean When Liza Minnelli said, “I think that's the greatest gift one can have: point of view. You know? I've come to believe that if you have a bad memory of something, change it,” she reflected the idea that perspective can be one of the most powerful tools for an individual.

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The lines suggest that while people cannot always control life events, they can control the meaning they attach to those experiences.

By calling “point of view” the greatest gift, she emphasised that emotional healing often begins with interpretation rather than circumstance. A painful memory may remain part of someone’s life, but it does not have to define them for the rest of their life. It's what the individual decides to do in life after such an experience.

With her words, Minnelli encourages people to look at their past through a different emotional lens instead of revisiting the hurt, regret, or bitterness.

Also Read | Michelle Obama Quote of the day: Let failure make you hungrier to succeed

At its core, the quote explores themes of healing, memory, resilience, self-awareness, and emotional growth.

The idea of “changing” a bad memory does not mean denying reality or pretending suffering never happened. Instead, it points toward reframing, which is the human ability to transform pain into wisdom, heartbreak into clarity, and failure into personal evolution.

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Many people spend years reliving difficult moments exactly as they first experienced them. This quote offers a quieter and more compassionate approach to those people. It tells them to grow as their relationship with their memories can grow too.

About Liza Minnelli Liza Minnelli gained worldwide recognition with her Oscar-winning performance in Cabaret as Sally Bowles. Beyond films, Minnelli is also a legendary Broadway performer, known for her singing, dramatic acting and dance performance.

Some of her other quotes are:

-I think every time you go to do something, it's a challenge. Somebody said to me, 'You've done it all. If you could do anything right now, what would you do?' I said, 'I'd do everything I did better.'

-I believe all drunks go to heaven, because they've been through hell on Earth.

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-The regrets of yesterday and the fear of tomorrow can kill you.

-Smoking is one of the leading causes of all statistics.

-But God really did bless me, you know? He really said, All right. Come on. I'm still waiting for you. Get over here. Get over here.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.