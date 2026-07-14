Quote of the day by Louise Hay on self-affirmation: ‘I give myself permission to be all that I can….’

Quote of the day by Louise Hay: “I give myself permission to be all that I can be, and I deserve the very best in life.” — Louise Hay

Renowned American author and professional speaker Louise Hay believed that our relationship with ourselves shapes the direction of our lives. Louise Hay's words recognize that the most important permission comes from within. According to New York Times bestselling author, one can unlock possibilities that self-doubt once kept hidden only when they choose to believe in their potential and acknowledge that they deserve happiness, growth, and success.

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What does this quote mean? Louise Hay’s words of wisdom emphasize that self-permission is vital for personal growth and happiness. By overcoming internal barriers like fear and self-doubt, individuals can harness their strengths, cultivate self-worth, and pursue fulfilling dreams through consistent action and self-compassion, paving the way for a more confident and resilient life.

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This quote acknowledges the importance of positive self-talk which cannot eliminate every obstacle and transform how we respond to them.

How is this quote relevant in present day context? Louise Hay's quote teaches us that true empowerment comes from within. By granting ourselves permission to recognize our worth and pursue our dreams, we can overcome self-doubt and fear, establish a foundation of resilience and authenticity that leads to a fulfilling and meaningful life.

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This quote delivers an important message suggesting that failure is not evidence of inadequacy but an opportunity to learn, adapt, and grow stronger. By maintaining faith in ourselves, we can develop the resilience needed to keep moving forward despite temporary challenges.

Louise Hay's words emphasize the importance of self-compassion. We often extend kindness and encouragement to others while being our own harshest critics. Learning to speak to ourselves with the same patience, understanding, and optimism we offer loved ones creates a healthier and more empowering mindset. Hence, by giving ourselves permission to grow, to dream boldly, and to believe that we deserve the best life we can create, we open the door to greater confidence, purpose and fulfillment.

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More about Louise Hay Considered as one of the founders of the self-help movement, Louise Hay's first and bestselling book was “Heal Your Body,” which was published in 1976. Besides this, the American novelist authored several New Thought self-help books, including You Can Heal Your Life and How to Use Affirmations to Change Your Life. In 1987, she opened her publishing company, Hay House. In 2001, Louise received an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity degree from Religious SCIENCE International in Asilomar, California.

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Other motivational quotes by Louise Hay “Remember, you have been criticizing yourself for years and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.”

“You have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that. We think so often that we are helpless, but we're not. We always have the power of our minds…Claim and consciously use your power.”

“I am in the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing.”

“Every thought we think is creating our future.”

“Love is the great miracle cure. Loving ourselves works miracles in our lives.”

“I do not fix problems. I fix my thinking. Then problems fix themselves.”

“I have noticed that the Universe loves Gratitude. The more Grateful you are, the more goodies you get”

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“You've been criticising yourself for years and it hasn't worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens.”