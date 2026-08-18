Quote of the Day by Lucy van Pelt: ‘The world is full of people who are willing to give you advice, but…’

"The world is full of people who are willing to give you advice, but none of them are willing to pay your taxes."

— Lucy van Pelt

Some advice comes freely, some comes whether it is wanted or not, and almost all of it comes without the responsibility of dealing with what happens next. That is what makes Lucy van Pelt's line so enduring: beneath the joke about taxes is a familiar truth about human behaviour.

What does the quote mean? Lucy, one of the central characters in Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts, is rarely short of an opinion. She is confident, outspoken and frequently convinced that she knows exactly what everyone around her should be doing. Her advice is often delivered with absolute certainty, even when the person receiving it has not asked for it.

The humour of the quote lies in the distinction between offering advice and accepting responsibility. It is easy to tell someone how to spend their money, change their career, handle a relationship or make a difficult decision. It is considerably harder to take responsibility for the financial, emotional or practical consequences of that recommendation.

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That distinction feels particularly relevant in an age when advice is everywhere. Social media has turned opinions into a constant stream, with strangers, influencers, commentators and even automated systems offering recommendations on almost every aspect of daily life.

The quote's underlying question remains useful: who is responsible when the advice goes wrong?

Who is Lucy? Lucy is part of the world of Peanuts, the comic strip created by American cartoonist Charles M Schulz. First published in 1950, Peanuts centred on a group of children whose everyday conversations explored friendship, insecurity, ambition, disappointment and the peculiar anxieties of growing up.

At the centre of that world is Charlie Brown, the perpetually anxious and often unlucky boy whose attempts to navigate childhood provide much of the strip's emotional core. He is thoughtful, self-conscious and frequently defeated by circumstances, but he continues trying.

Lucy occupies a very different role. She is bold where Charlie Brown is uncertain and assertive where others hesitate. She often dispenses advice from her makeshift psychiatric stand, famously charging five cents for her services. Her confidence is part of the joke, particularly because her advice does not always make her the best example of emotional wisdom herself.

That contradiction is precisely why Lucy works so well as a comic character. She can be bossy, self-assured and occasionally insensitive, yet her observations often expose recognisable aspects of everyday life.

Then there is Snoopy, Charlie Brown's imaginative beagle. Although Snoopy rarely speaks in conventional dialogue, his inner world is presented through elaborate fantasies in which he can become a famous author, a World War I flying ace or almost anything else his imagination allows. His relationship with Charlie Brown is one of the defining elements of Peanuts, even though Snoopy often appears to live according to rules of his own.

The quote about advice and taxes follows the same pattern. It is funny because it is exaggerated, but its central idea is serious. Advice has little cost for the person giving it. The consequences belong to the person who follows it.

In an era when everyone appears to have an answer, Lucy's remark serves as a reminder to distinguish between an opinion and genuine accountability. Sometimes the person offering the strongest advice is also the person with the least to lose.