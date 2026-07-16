Quote of the Day by Lupita Nyong'o: ‘I discovered that joy is not the negation of pain, but rather acknowledging…’

"I discovered that joy is not the negation of pain, but rather acknowledging the presence of pain and feeling happiness in spite of it." This reflection from Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o serves as a very powerful reminder, encapsulating a philosophy that has resonated with audiences far beyond the screen. Rather than presenting joy as the absence of hardship, Nyong'o's words suggest that genuine happiness comes from accepting life's difficulties instead of denying them.

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Meaning of the quote The quote speaks to emotional resilience. Pain, grief and uncertainty are inevitable parts of the human experience, but they need not define a person's outlook. By acknowledging suffering while still choosing hope, gratitude and fulfilment, Nyong'o's message reframes joy as an act of courage rather than circumstance.

Relevance of the quote The sentiment carries particular significance in the actor's own life. Born in Mexico City to Kenyan parents and raised in Kenya, Nyong'o rose to international prominence with her Academy Award-winning performance in 12 Years a Slave in 2013.

Since then, she has become one of Hollywood's most respected performers, earning acclaim for films including Us, Black Panther, A Quiet Place: Day One and the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Beyond acting, she has spoken openly about self-worth, identity, beauty standards and grief, using her platform to advocate for authenticity and mental wellbeing.

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Her reflections on pain have taken on even greater relevance in recent years. Following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, with whom she starred in Black Panther, Nyong'o wrote movingly about loss and remembrance.

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She has also spoken publicly about navigating personal grief and the importance of embracing vulnerability instead of suppressing difficult emotions. That willingness to discuss life's complexities gives added weight to the quote, making it more than an inspirational statement—it is a principle she has consistently lived by.

Nyong'o's legacy extends beyond awards and performances. She has become a global cultural figure whose influence spans cinema, literature and advocacy. Her bestselling children's book Sulwe encouraged young readers to embrace their identity and challenged colourism, while her continued work has highlighted representation and diversity in the entertainment industry.

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The quote also arrives at a pivotal moment in her career. Nyong'o is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, portraying both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra in the filmmaker's ambitious adaptation of Homer's epic poem. The dual roles place her at the centre of one of literature's most enduring stories—one defined by war, sacrifice, loss and perseverance.

Both characters embody profound emotional conflict, making Nyong'o's philosophy on finding joy despite pain especially resonant with the themes explored in the film.

As audiences prepare to see her in one of the year's most anticipated releases, Nyong'o's words remain a reminder that resilience is not about escaping hardship, but about finding the strength to move forward while carrying it.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.