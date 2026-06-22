Quote of the day by Lyndon B Johnson: ‘Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose'

Life often presents us with challenges, regrets and missed opportunities. Many people spend valuable time thinking about what they should have done differently in the past. Lyndon B Johnson's (the 36th President of the United States) words remind us that yesterday is gone forever and cannot be changed. Instead of looking backwards with regret, we should focus our energy on shaping tomorrow. The future is influenced by the decisions we make today. This powerful message encourages optimism, responsibility, and action, helping people move forward with confidence and purpose.

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Quote of the day “Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.” - Lyndon B Johnson

These words tell us that the past cannot be changed, but today's actions shape the future, giving us responsibility and opportunity to succeed.

Lyndon B Johnson's words are among his well-known statements about responsibility, progress and focusing on the future rather than dwelling on past mistakes. The quote has been widely cited in speeches, leadership discussions and motivational literature.

Meaning of the quote The quote teaches that the past is beyond our control. No matter how much we wish to undo mistakes, recover lost opportunities or relive better moments, yesterday cannot be changed. However, the future remains unwritten. Our choices, attitudes and efforts today determine whether tomorrow brings success or failure.

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Johnson emphasizes personal responsibility. Rather than blaming the past or worrying about things that cannot be altered, individuals should focus on taking constructive action. Every day offers a chance to learn, improve, and prepare for a better future. The quote encourages people to live proactively rather than reactively.

Why this quote resonates The quote resonates because everyone has experienced regret at some point. People often wish they could correct past mistakes or recover lost opportunities. Johnson's words provide a practical perspective: instead of wasting energy on the unchangeable past, invest it in creating a better future.

The message is especially relevant in today's fast-paced world, where setbacks and failures can discourage people. It reminds us that success is not determined solely by what happened yesterday, but by what we choose to do next. This hopeful outlook inspires resilience, determination and continuous growth.

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How you can implement this Accept the past instead of dwelling on mistakes.

Learn from failures and use them as lessons.

Set future goals and create actionable plans.

Focus on today's actions because they shape tomorrow.

Maintain a positive mindset when facing challenges.

Take responsibility for your choices and decisions.

Practice self-improvement every day.

Avoid procrastination and act on important opportunities. Who was Lyndon B Johnson? Lyndon B Johnson (27 August 1908 – 22 January 1973), commonly known as LBJ, was an American politician who served as the 36th President of the United States from 1963 to 1969. He was born near Stonewall, Texas, to Samuel Ealy Johnson Jr., a farmer and state legislator and Rebekah Baines Johnson, who strongly encouraged education.

Johnson attended local schools and later graduated from Texas State Teachers College in 1930 with a degree in education. Before entering national politics, he worked as a teacher, an experience that shaped his concern for educational reform and social welfare. In 1934, he married Lady Bird Johnson and the couple had two daughters, Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson.

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Johnson served as a US Representative, US Senator, Senate Majority Leader, Vice President, and eventually President following the assassination of John F Kennedy. His major achievements included launching the Great Society programs, signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, expanding Medicare and Medicaid, supporting education initiatives, and advancing anti-poverty programs. These accomplishments made him one of the most influential American presidents of the 20th century.