Quote of the day by Mae West: ‘You only live once, but if you do it right…’

Quote of the day: “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough,” by Mae West.

The famous quote by author Mae West is often misunderstood as an invitation to chase thrills or live life recklessly. But if one can dig deep, it carries an important message about life. It says-- life doesn't have to be long or lived in a certain way to be meaningful. If you live with purpose, courage and authenticity, one lifetime can be enough to leave an everlasting mark.

What does it mean Here, "You only live once", acknowledges that life can be finite. We don't get endless opportunities to relive our years or get multiple opportunities to correct our mistakes. Time moves on. Change is the only constant.

The second half of the quote--"but if you do it right, once is enough"—suggests that the value of life is measured not by its length, but by how it is lived.

It says that living "right" doesn't mean one has to be perfect or accumulate a lot of wealth. It simply means making choices aligned with your values, developing meaningful relationships, pursuing passion, and even embracing experiences that make life fulfilling.

Hence, a life lived with such intention is more valuable than having multiple lives without purpose.

Why this quote is important In today's world, people often feel pressured to have more than others, earn more, travel more and chase materialistic desires more. People tend to compare themselves with others, even more on social media these days.

This quote offers a new perspective: fulfilment doesn't come from chasing one after another. It comes from doing the things that truly matter. What matters to someone might be different from another.

The above lines remind readers that life isn't a checklist to complete. Success isn't just about achievements. One is remembered forever based on how they loved deeply, learned continuously and made a positive difference to others.

The quote also encourages people to stop postponing happiness. Many wait for the "perfect time" to pursue a dream, mend a relationship or start fresh in life. Mae West says that the only guaranteed opportunity we have in life is now.

Also Read | Bradley Cooper’s quote on hard work and finding a silver lining

More popular quotes by Mae West: -“There are no good girls gone wrong - just bad girls found out.”

-“I generally avoid temptation unless I can't resist it.”

-“Every man I meet wants to protect me. I can't figure out what from.”

-“I wrote the story myself. It's about a girl who lost her reputation and never missed it.”

-“Between two evils, I always pick the one I never tried before.”

-“It's not the men in your life that matters, it's the life in your men.”

-“When I'm good, I'm very good, but when I'm bad, I'm better. ”

-“I'll try anything once, twice if I like it, three times to make sure.”

-“I'm single because I was born that way.”

-“Good girls go to heaven, bad girls go everywhere.”

-“Ladies who play with fire must remember that smoke gets in their eyes.”