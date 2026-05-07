Quote of the Day by Marcus Aurelius: ‘Never let the future disturb…'

Quote of the Day: "Never let the future disturb you. You will meet it, if you have to, with the same weapons of reason which today arm you against the present" – Marcus Aurelius.

The popular quoted by Goodreads is from Marcus Aurelius. He wrote it in his popular work Meditations, a collection of thoughts on Stoic philosophy, discipline, and emotional control.

The quote is quoted by Goodreads, from Marcus Aurelius’ famous work Meditations, a deeply personal collection of thoughts on Stoic philosophy, discipline, and emotional control.

What does it mean The words of wisdom talk about why it is important to stop overthinking or even planning for the future, often leading to stress and anxiety. He says so because often planning for the future can cause overwhelming emotions about events which might or might not happen. The uncertainty makes it an even greater waste of time and emotions.

Going by the lines, it suggests that humans tend to underestimate themselves, and hence, planning for the future becomes their best self-defence. This is even more applicable as many imagine them weaker, helpless and less ready for events that have not happened yet.

This is where Marcus Aurelius reminds people of their strength to cope with all problems, in the present and future. He says that the same intelligence, patience, resilience, and strength will help readers today and tomorrow.

The idea also comes from a Stoic belief -- people cannot always control events, but they can control their reaction to them. It stresses that fear for the future might affect both the present and the future.

The quote remains applicable even in current times. In everyday lives, humans often worry about their upcoming exams, interviews, job deliverables, financial problems, parents, heartbreak, career setbacks, physical and mental health, and even societal pressure. The quote can help people to remember that truth before overthinking is always critical while dealing with any difficult situation.

Who was Marcus Aurelius Born in Rome in 121 CE, Marcus Aurelius was regarded as the last of the “Five Good Emperors” of Rome. Apart from politics, Marcus Aurelius was known for his contributions to philosophy.

Check more quotes by Marcus Aurelius: -“You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

-“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.”

-“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.”

-“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”

-“Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.”

-“If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself, but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment.”

-“When you arise in the morning think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love ...”

-“The best revenge is to be unlike him who performed the injury.”

-“It is not death that a man should fear, but he should fear never beginning to live.”