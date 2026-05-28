Quote of the Day by Marcus Aurelius on why expecting difficult people help you keep your calm: ‘I shall meet today…’

“Say to yourself in the early morning: I shall meet today inquisitive, ungrateful, violent, treacherous, envious, uncharitable men.” — Marcus Aurelius Meaning of the quote Marcus Aurelius begins the day not with fantasy, but with preparation. He does not tell himself that everyone will be kind, fair, grateful or reasonable. Instead, he prepares his mind for difficult people before they appear. This is not pessimism; it is emotional discipline.

The deeper lesson is that disappointment often comes from unrealistic expectations. If we expect every person to be thoughtful, honest, generous and calm, we will spend the day offended. Marcus teaches the opposite: expect human weakness, then choose not to become weak in response.

This quote is also about self-command. Other people may be rude, jealous, selfish or dishonest, but their behaviour does not have to determine ours. A person may provoke us, but they cannot force us to become bitter, cruel or uncontrolled. Marcus is reminding himself that the real battle is not only outside in the world; it is inside the mind.

Why this quote resonates This quote feels especially relevant today because daily life is full of friction: office politics, social media outrage, traffic, family tension, online criticism, workplace pressure and constant disagreement. Many people begin the day hoping for calm and then feel personally attacked when the world behaves imperfectly.

Marcus Aurelius offers a different morning strategy. He says: expect difficulty, but do not surrender your character to it. This is powerful because it turns emotional control into preparation, not reaction. You do not wait until anger arrives to decide who you are; you decide in advance.

Modern readers also connect with this quote because it does not ask them to become naïve or passive. Marcus is not saying bad behaviour is acceptable. He is saying that even when others behave badly, we must not let them make us worse. That is the Stoic distinction: control your judgement, your response and your conduct.

How you can implement this Begin the day with realistic expectations: Tell yourself that you may meet impatience, ego, confusion or unfairness — and that you can still respond well.

Pause before reacting: When someone irritates you, take a breath before replying. Do not let their lack of control become yours.

Separate the person from the behaviour: Condemn the act if needed, but do not let one bad moment make you hate the person completely.

Choose cooperation where possible: Ask, “What outcome helps the work, relationship or situation move forward?” instead of only asking, “How do I win this argument?”

Protect your character: Before responding to insult, gossip or betrayal, ask: “Will my response make me more like the thing I dislike?”

Review your conduct at night: Ask whether difficult people made you lose patience, kindness, discipline or dignity — and what you can improve tomorrow.

About Marcus Aurelius Marcus Aurelius, born in 121 CE, was Roman emperor from 161 to 180 CE and is remembered as both a ruler and one of the most important Stoic philosophers of antiquity. His reign was marked by war, political strain and plague, yet his private writings show a man repeatedly training himself in patience, duty, discipline and moral clarity. His best-known work, Meditations, was not written as a public book but as a set of personal reflections and philosophical exercises. Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy notes that Meditations gives readers a rare view of an emperor trying to live a Stoic life, where virtue is the only true good and vice the only true evil.