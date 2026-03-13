Quote of the day by Marie Curie: ‘We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves’

"We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves," Marie Curie

In the fast-paced digital landscape of 2026, where "overnight success" is often sold as the norm, Marie Curie's words serve as a necessary grounding force. This quote, often cited in research and academic circles, highlights two non-negotiable pillars of achievement: perseverance and self-confidence.

Curie wasn't merely offering a motivational platitude; she was describing the literal mechanics of her life’s work. Perseverance is the fuel that keeps the engine running when experiments fail, while confidence is the internal compass that prevents you from being swayed by the scepticism of others.

The meaning of this quote extends far beyond the laboratory.

To "have perseverance" means accepting that life is not easy for anyone. It is the grit required to move through what Curie described as the "heavy and physically demanding" work of progress. However, perseverance without confidence often leads to burnout. You must believe that you are "gifted for something" and that you must attain your specific goal at whatever cost.

In a modern context, this aligns perfectly with the trending discussions around ‘growth mindset’ and ‘grit.’ For a professional facing a mid-career pivot or a student tackling a complex new field like AI, Curie’s message is clear: your internal belief system is your most valuable asset.

About Marie Curie: A Legacy of 30 Years and Counting Marie Skłodowska-Curie remains one of the most significant figures in human history. Born in Warsaw, Poland, she moved to Paris to study physics and mathematics, eventually becoming the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. Her legacy is particularly trending in 2026 as the world celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA). It is a premier European funding programme that has invested billions into doctoral and postdoctoral research.

Curie’s life was a testament to the "perseverance" she spoke of. She discovered two elements, Polonium and Radium, and conducted her pioneering research in a shed with poor ventilation, unaware that the radiation she was studying was slowly impacting her health.

She remains the only person to ever win Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields: Physics and Chemistry. Today, her name lives on through the “Marie Curie” charity, which provides essential end-of-life care, proving that her confidence in her "gift" eventually led to a legacy that continues to heal the world over a century later.

