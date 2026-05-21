Quote of the Day by Mark Twain: ‘Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions…’

“Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great” Mark Twain Mark Twain gives a direct warning about the people we allow into our lives. Some people will hear your goals and respond with doubt, while others may simply criticise you. They may say your plan is not realistic, you are not being futuristic, or that you should not try this. Twain calls these individuals-small people. Their reaction is not truly about you. It comes from their own fear, limits, or insecurity. When they see your ambition, it reminds them of what they have not done or where they lack. To protect themselves, they reduce your dream to make it match their comfort level.

In contrast, great people behave very differently. They do not feel threatened by your goals. Instead, they listen to you with interest, and if they are professionals, they often share their experience with others. They ask questions that help you think clearly, such as how you plan to start or who can help you. They share ideas, experiences, contacts, encourages and even motivates. After you speak with them, you feel optimistic and more capable. Twain’s point is that great people give you belief. They show you that success is possible and that you belong in the same room as them.

The core lesson is about influence. The attitudes of others affect your own thinking, and this is undeniable, as all of us think about others’ opinions for us, which is a natural human tendency. If you are often around people who doubt you, you may start doubting yourself. You may set smaller goals to avoid criticism. Over time, this can stop your progress completely. For that reason, Twain says to keep away from those who belittle your ambitions. This does not mean you must be rude. It means you must protect your mindset. Your early ideas are like new plants. They need the right conditions to grow.

Applying the Lesson in Daily Life Anyone who wants to adapt Twain’s advice in his/her life can adapt with clear, simple steps. First, observe reactions. When you share a goal, notice who responds with support and who responds with doubt. Words like “that will never work” or “be realistic” are signs of a small mindset. You do not need to confront these people. You can choose to share fewer details with them. Save your plans for people who have earned your trust, who want your success wholeheartedly.

Second, search for great people. They are not always famous or rich. A great person can be a friend who studies hard, a coworker who learns new skills, or a mentor who gives honest feedback. Spend more time with them. Ask about their work and listen to their approach. Their habits and attitude will influence you in a positive way, and their guidance will lead your path.

Third, check your own actions. Ask yourself how you respond when others share their plans. Do you point out problems first, or do you ask how you can help? To attract great people, you must also be one. Support the ambitions of others. Celebrate their steps forward. This builds a strong and healthy circle.