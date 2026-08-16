Quote of the day by Mark Twain: 'Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do'

There are decisions that feel risky in the moment but become stories we are grateful to have lived. Then there are the decisions we never make—the job we never applied for, the place we never moved to, the idea we never pursued or the conversation we kept postponing.

That tension between action and regret is captured in a quote that has become one of the most widely shared pieces of advice about taking chances:

"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover."

The passage is commonly attributed to American author Mark Twain. However, there is an important distinction between its popularity and its provenance: Twain scholars and quote researchers have found no reliable evidence that Twain wrote or said these words. The earliest documented appearance of the passage is in H. Jackson Brown Jr.'s 1990 book P.S. I Love You, where it was attributed to his mother, Sarah Frances Brown.

That does not diminish the relevance of the sentiment. If anything, its uncertain authorship makes the quote a useful reminder that an idea should be examined on its own merits rather than accepted simply because it carries a famous name.

The Regret Of Never Finding Out The central idea is simple: the pain of failure may be easier to live with than the uncertainty of never knowing what might have happened.

When faced with a major decision, people often focus on the immediate consequences of taking a chance. A career change could fail. A new business could collapse. A relationship could end. Moving to another city could turn out to be a mistake.

Staying where we are, by comparison, can feel predictable.

But predictability is not the same as fulfilment.

The quote asks readers to consider the same decision from a much longer distance. Instead of asking, "What could go wrong if I do this?" it asks us to consider another question: "What might I regret if I never even try?"

That distinction can change the way a difficult choice looks.

What The 'Safe Harbor' Really Represents The maritime imagery gives the quote much of its emotional force.

"Throw off the bowlines" and "sail away from the safe harbor" transform a familiar human experience into the image of a ship remaining permanently at port.

A harbor offers protection. It shields a ship from rough weather and uncertainty. But a ship that never leaves the harbor cannot discover what lies beyond it.

The metaphor does not necessarily argue that every risk is worth taking. Rather, it challenges the idea that safety should always be the deciding factor.

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There is a difference between making a reckless decision and refusing to make any difficult decision because uncertainty is uncomfortable.

The words that follow—"Explore. Dream. Discover."—turn the passage from reflection into a call to action. They suggest movement after hesitation, encouraging readers to step beyond familiarity and see what lies on the other side of uncertainty.

Why The Quote Continues To Resonate The appeal of the passage goes beyond its association with Twain.

At some point, almost everyone encounters a decision where there is no guaranteed outcome. The safer option may preserve what already exists, while the more uncertain one may create an entirely different future.

Failure can be painful, but it can also provide an answer. You tried. You learned something. You discovered what worked—or what did not.

The alternative can be harder to resolve. When an opportunity is never pursued, there is no definitive outcome. The question remains open: What would have happened if you had tried?

That unresolved "what if" is at the heart of the quote's enduring appeal.

A Necessary Note On Mark Twain's Attribution For readers encountering the quote as a Mark Twain saying, the attribution deserves scrutiny.

The Center for Mark Twain Studies has classified the passage among quotes falsely attributed to Twain and notes that the wording is not something Twain said. Researchers have traced the earliest documented appearance to H. Jackson Brown Jr.'s P.S. I Love You, published in 1990.

The fact that the quote was later repeatedly attached to Twain does not establish that he was its author. In this case, the evidence points elsewhere.

The distinction matters because Twain's name has become attached to numerous sayings that cannot be verified in his writings. His genuine work certainly contains observations about travel, exploration and human nature, but that does not make every adventurous-sounding quotation his own.

So while the quote can still be appreciated for its message, it is more accurate to describe it as commonly attributed to Mark Twain, but not verified as his.

The Question Worth Asking Yourself The strongest part of the passage may be its final three words: "Explore. Dream. Discover."

They move the focus away from regret and towards possibility.

Not every risk will pay off. Not every dream will become reality. And taking action does not guarantee success. That is precisely why the message should not be interpreted as an instruction to abandon caution or make impulsive choices.

Its more useful lesson is about recognising when caution has stopped being wisdom and has become fear.

Years from now, some of today's decisions may look very different. The opportunity that seems terrifying today may become the experience that shaped your life. The decision that feels safest may eventually leave you wondering what might have happened if you had chosen differently.

Perhaps that is why this quote has endured for so long, despite its uncertain attribution.