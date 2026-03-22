Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: ‘Move fast and break things. Unless…’

Quote of the Day, 22 March: “Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough” — Mark Zuckerberg

Quotes often have the power to motivate one and help them become a new person. Through inspirational quotes, individuals whether they are students, workers or entrepreneurs, can get motivated to achieve what they really want in life.

Reflecting regularly on inspiring words and quotations can help one cultivate positivity in their lives. Quotes have the power to say things in minimal words that can express a plethora of emotions, standing out as a learning step for many. They help one gain new perspective and navigate challenges.

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One such person who has shared such motivational quotes throughout his entrepreneurial journey is Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. The businessman, who has gained huge success over the past two decades, has often been heard saying inspiring lines that can inspire generations to come.

Here is everything you need to know about the Quote of the Day today, 22 March, by Mark Zuckerberg.

Quote of the Day, today, 22 March The quote of the day today, 22 March, is by Mark Zuckerberg. It says: “Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough”.

What does the Quote of the Day today mean? The quote of the day today, 22 March, is one of Mark Zuckerberg's most famous quotes. It has widely been used as the company motto of Facebook.

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Over the years, the quote has become common advice for entrepreneurs looking to get ahead. It talks about how during your entrepreneurial journey you need to move with speed and not care when things go wrong. The phrase ‘move fast’ focuses on prioritising speed, experimenting things and not overthink it. ‘Break things’ signifies that mistakes and issues are expected when you move fast.

The second part of the quote says, “Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough”. Here, ‘breaking stuff’ refers to making mistakes. Zuckerberg says that if you do not make mistakes while moving ahead, your speed is not up to mark. If nothing ever goes wrong, you are likely taking things too slow and it may come as a hindrance to actual growth.

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Who is Mark Zuckerberg? Mark Zuckerberg is the founder of Facebook, the first social media platform that took the world by storm and stayed relevant even today. Zuckerberg later acquired social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp. In 2021, he brought all his companies under a single platform called Meta and became the Chairman and CEO of this merged entity.

Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook as part of a college experiment in Harvard when he was just 19. His platform soon moved out of his college dorm as it boomed across the world, and the entrepreneur dropped out of Harvard in second year to pursue his business.

Zuckerberg took Facebook public in 2012; he now owns about 13% of the company's stock.

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In January 2019, Zuckerberg laid plans to integrate an end-to-end encrypted system for three major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Today, Meta is one of the most successful companies in the world and has become a leading tech company.

Mark Zuckerberg is married to his college sweetheart Priscilla Chan. The couple has three daughters together.

Mark Zuckerberg net worth Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest persons in the world. He became the world's youngest self-made billionaire when he was 23 in 2008 and has been constantly ranked among the wealthiest people in the world.

Today, Mark Zuckerberg net worth stands at $203.8 billion, as per Forbes Real Time Billionaires. He is the fifth richest person in the world.

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More quotes by Mark Zuckerberg “The biggest risk is not taking any risk... In a world that changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.”

“Ideas don’t come out fully formed , they only become clearer as you work on them . You just have to get started.”

“If you just work on stuff that you like and you’re passionate about, you don’t have to have a master plan with how things will play out.”

“I think a simple rule of business is, if you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress.”

“So many businesses get worried about looking like they might make a mistake, they become afraid to take any risk. Companies are set up so that people judge each other on failure.”

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Key Takeaways Speed in decision-making can lead to greater opportunities.

Mistakes are a natural part of the growth process.

Adopting an experimental mindset can drive innovation.