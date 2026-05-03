Quote of the day by Martin Luther King Jr on social responsibility: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice…'

Quote of the day: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
He also said, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
This quote by Martin Luther King Jr is about social responsibility and justice for society. With this, King pointed out that one cannot isolate injustice to one community and ignore it. Similarly, if injustice exists elsewhere, it weakens the entire justice system of the society. Hence, citizens have a moral duty to stand up against wrongs, even if they are not affected by it directly.
His words emphasise how people are connected in society. Hence, mistreatment or an act of injustice can impact everyone collectively over time.
In simple words, King believed that when you ignore someone's suffering, your own rights become vulnerable.
King also warned that tolerating injustice anywhere puts others at risk. This is how such behaviour and practices spread, causing an environment where the protection of rights becomes difficult.
Calling for collection action against injustice, his advice remains relevant even today. It is widely attributed to Martin Luther King Jr in debates, discussions and writings on human rights, equality, civic responsibility and social order.
The popular quote was written by Martin Luther King Jr in his 1963 'Letter from Birmingham Jail'. He penned down the thoughts after being detained for taking part in protests against segregation in Birmingham, Alabama.
In his letter, King wrote to the clergymen who had called his actions “unwise and untimely." He explained why he participated in the non-violent protest by saying, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
He reasoned that he believes in the connection between people in a society across the region. He noted that he could no long remain silent about Birmingham just because he was in Atlanta. Hence, he rejected the idea that only those who were affected by the situation has the right to protest. It was his responsibility, he argued.
-"Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”
-“I have decided to stick to love...Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
-“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
-“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
-“Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase.”
-“If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”
-"But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”
-“Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.”
-“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”
-“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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