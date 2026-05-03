Quote of the day by Martin Luther King Jr on social responsibility: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice…'

Quote of the day: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

He also said, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

What it means This quote by Martin Luther King Jr is about social responsibility and justice for society. With this, King pointed out that one cannot isolate injustice to one community and ignore it. Similarly, if injustice exists elsewhere, it weakens the entire justice system of the society. Hence, citizens have a moral duty to stand up against wrongs, even if they are not affected by it directly.

His words emphasise how people are connected in society. Hence, mistreatment or an act of injustice can impact everyone collectively over time.

In simple words, King believed that when you ignore someone's suffering, your own rights become vulnerable.

King also warned that tolerating injustice anywhere puts others at risk. This is how such behaviour and practices spread, causing an environment where the protection of rights becomes difficult.

How to use it Calling for collection action against injustice, his advice remains relevant even today. It is widely attributed to Martin Luther King Jr in debates, discussions and writings on human rights, equality, civic responsibility and social order.

The popular quote was written by Martin Luther King Jr in his 1963 'Letter from Birmingham Jail'. He penned down the thoughts after being detained for taking part in protests against segregation in Birmingham, Alabama.

In his letter, King wrote to the clergymen who had called his actions “unwise and untimely." He explained why he participated in the non-violent protest by saying, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

He reasoned that he believes in the connection between people in a society across the region. He noted that he could no long remain silent about Birmingham just because he was in Atlanta. Hence, he rejected the idea that only those who were affected by the situation has the right to protest. It was his responsibility, he argued.

Check more popular quotes by Martin Luther King Jr: -"Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

-“I have decided to stick to love...Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

-“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

-“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

-“Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase.”

-“If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

-"But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”

-“Let no man pull you so low as to hate him.”

-“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”