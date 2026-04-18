Quote of the Day by Martin Luther King: 'We have guided missiles and misguided men'

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. often spoke about the broader moral consequences of violence and war. Today, we delve into one of the famous quotes by Martin Luther King Jr, which says: "We have guided missiles and misguided men."

Meaning of the Quote

"We have guided missiles and misguided men" - Martin Luther King Jr.

This iconic observation from Martin Luther King Jr.—originally delivered during his 1967 Christmas sermon on peace — remains one of the most chillingly accurate critiques of modern civilisation.

At this point in his life, King’s focus had expanded from domestic civil rights to a global critique of what he called the "Triple Evils": racism, extreme materialism, and militarism. The sermon was later published in his book The Trumpet of Conscience (1968).

In the full context, he argues that our scientific progress has "outrun our spiritual power," leaving us with the technical means to destroy the world but lacking the moral "ends" to save it.

The quote highlights a profound asymmetry between our technological prowess and our moral maturity.

'Guided Missiles' represents our ability to solve complex technical problems, achieve precision, and master the physical world.

It refers to the advanced technology that mankind has used to facilitate wars and conflict, create hegemony and fear in the world.

"Misguided men" suggests that while our tools have a clear trajectory, humankind is drifting without a coherent moral or ethical compass.

About Martin Luther King Jr and his life Martin Luther King, Jr, a Nobel Prize winner, was born on January 15, 1929, as Michael Luther King, Jr., but later had his name changed to Martin. His grandfather began the family’s long tenure as pastors of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, serving from 1914 to 1931, as per his biography on the Nobel Prize website.

Martin Luther attended segregated public schools in Georgia, graduating from high school at the age of fifteen; he received the BA degree in 1948 from Morehouse College, a distinguished Negro institution of Atlanta, from which both his father and grandfather had graduated.

Always a strong worker for civil rights for members of his race, King became a member of the executive committee of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the leading organisation of its kind in the nation.

King was arrested, his home was bombed, and he was subjected to personal abuse during a bus boycott that lasted 382 days, but at the same time, he emerged as a Negro leader of the first rank. On December 21, 1956, the Supreme Court of the United States declared unconstitutional the laws requiring segregation on buses.

At the age of 35, Martin Luther King, Jr., was the youngest man to have received the Nobel Peace Prize. When notified of his selection, he announced that he would turn over the prize money of $54,123 to the furtherance of the civil rights movement.