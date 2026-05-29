Quote of the day by May Sarton: ‘Loneliness is the poverty of the self' — life lessons on self-worth

Belgian-American poet, novelist, and memoirist May Sarton was known for her introspective writing on solitude, relationships, aging, and creativity. Born in 1912 and later based in the United States, she wrote numerous works, including Journal of a Solitude and At Seventy.

Quote of the day by May Sarton "Loneliness is the poverty of the self; solitude is the richness of the self.” This simple yet thought-provoking quote underscores the difference between being painfully alone and peacefully alone. The quote is associated with Sarton's celebrated book Journal of a Solitude, where she reflects on creativity, isolation, emotional struggle, and self-discovery. For modern readers, the line is a powerful reminder that solitude can become a source of strength when the self is not empty, but alive within.

Meaning of the quote Sarton's words imply that the quality of being alone depends on the condition of a person's inner life. When a person feels lonely, the self feels abandoned. They crave connection, recognition, or emotional safety. Loneliness can make life feel small because the individual feels cut off from others and from themselves.

On the contrary, solitude feels different. In solitude, a person is not running away from people; instead, they are returning to their own centre. It is a state where silence feels refreshing and nourishing, not frightening.

Sarton’s quote asks us to stop treating aloneness as a weakness. Sometimes, the ability to sit with oneself is a sign of emotional richness. Her quote is a timeless reminder that being alone can either wound us or restore us. Loneliness shows the pain of disconnection. Solitude reveals the strength of self-connection. Sarton teaches us that the goal is not to avoid people, but to become whole enough that silence no longer feels empty.

Why does the quote resonate? May Sarton’s quote matters because it explains something many people feel but cannot always name: being alone and being lonely are not the same thing. The quote resonates deeply today because we live in a digitised world where people constantly post about their lives on social media. Looking at other people and their social circles can make one feel envious or lonely, hence the growing relevance of understanding the difference between loneliness and solitude.

Modern life is hyper-connected, but many people still feel deeply lonely. Messages, social media, video calls, and constant notifications do not always create real emotional connections. Sarton’s quote connects because it separates external connection from inner fullness. A person can be surrounded by people and still feel poor within. Another person can sit alone and feel peaceful, creative, and whole.

Who was May Sarton? Born Eleanore Marie Sarton, she was a Belgian-born American poet, novelist, and journal writer who lived from 1912 to 1995. She was a prolific author whose readers valued her as a sensitive writer of poems, novels, and journals.

Her works often explored solitude, creativity, ageing, friendship, love, emotional struggle, and the search for self-knowledge. Among her best-known works is Journal of a Solitude, a deeply reflective book that helped shape her reputation as a writer of interior honesty.