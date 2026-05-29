Quote of the day by May Sarton: ‘Loneliness is the poverty of the self' — life lessons on self-worth

Belgian-American poet, novelist, and memoirist May Sarton was known for her introspective writing on solitude, relationships, aging, and creativity. Born in 1912 and later based in the United States, she wrote numerous works, including Journal of a Solitude and At Seventy.

Advertisement

Quote of the day by May Sarton "Loneliness is the poverty of the self; solitude is the richness of the self.” This simple yet thought-provoking quote underscores the difference between being painfully alone and peacefully alone. The quote is associated with Sarton's celebrated book Journal of a Solitude, where she reflects on creativity, isolation, emotional struggle, and self-discovery. For modern readers, the line is a powerful reminder that solitude can become a source of strength when the self is not empty, but alive within.

Meaning of the quote Sarton's words imply that the quality of being alone depends on the condition of a person's inner life. When a person feels lonely, the self feels abandoned. They crave connection, recognition, or emotional safety. Loneliness can make life feel small because the individual feels cut off from others and from themselves.

Advertisement

On the contrary, solitude feels different. In solitude, a person is not running away from people; instead, they are returning to their own centre. It is a state where silence feels refreshing and nourishing, not frightening.

Sarton’s quote asks us to stop treating aloneness as a weakness. Sometimes, the ability to sit with oneself is a sign of emotional richness. Her quote is a timeless reminder that being alone can either wound us or restore us. Loneliness shows the pain of disconnection. Solitude reveals the strength of self-connection. Sarton teaches us that the goal is not to avoid people, but to become whole enough that silence no longer feels empty.

Why does the quote resonate? May Sarton’s quote matters because it explains something many people feel but cannot always name: being alone and being lonely are not the same thing. The quote resonates deeply today because we live in a digitised world where people constantly post about their lives on social media. Looking at other people and their social circles can make one feel envious or lonely, hence the growing relevance of understanding the difference between loneliness and solitude.

Advertisement

Modern life is hyper-connected, but many people still feel deeply lonely. Messages, social media, video calls, and constant notifications do not always create real emotional connections. Sarton’s quote connects because it separates external connection from inner fullness. A person can be surrounded by people and still feel poor within. Another person can sit alone and feel peaceful, creative, and whole.

Who was May Sarton? Born Eleanore Marie Sarton, she was a Belgian-born American poet, novelist, and journal writer who lived from 1912 to 1995. She was a prolific author whose readers valued her as a sensitive writer of poems, novels, and journals.

Her works often explored solitude, creativity, ageing, friendship, love, emotional struggle, and the search for self-knowledge. Among her best-known works is Journal of a Solitude, a deeply reflective book that helped shape her reputation as a writer of interior honesty.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The first draft of this story was generated by AI

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer