Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: ‘Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better’

‘Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better,’ Maya Angelou In the high-pressure environment of the 2020s, many of us suffer from hindsight guilt. We look back at decisions made years ago—in our careers, our parenting, or our personal finances—and feel a sense of shame. However, the legendary poet Maya Angelou offers a vital psychological lifeline with this quote. It serves as a reminder that personal evolution is a tiered process. You cannot apply the wisdom of a 40-year-old to the actions of a 20-year-old. This perspective is currently trending in "slow productivity" circles because it combats the burnout associated with perfectionism.

When we "do the best we can," we are operating at the peak of our current capacity. To "know better" requires the humility to learn and the courage to fail. The beauty of this quote lies in its lack of judgment. It doesn't ask you to be perfect from the start; it simply asks you to be better than you were yesterday. In a professional context, this is the cornerstone of ‘Agile’ methodology—test, learn, and iterate. If your first marketing campaign failed, you didn't fail; you simply gathered the data required to “know better.”

About Maya Angelou: A Voice of Resilience Maya Angelou (1928–2014) was far more than a poet; she was a civil rights activist, a memoirist, and a beacon of American resilience. Born in St Louis, Missouri, she faced a childhood of immense trauma and silence, which she eventually transformed into the international bestseller, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

Her life was a literal embodiment of her quote. She transitioned through numerous roles—from a singer and dancer to a coordinator for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference at the request of Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Angelou’s ability to constantly reinvent herself and "do better" as she gained more life experience made her a global icon. She was even awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. Today, her words continue to trend whenever the public conversation turns toward social justice, self-care, and the necessity of lifelong learning.

Key Takeaways Personal evolution is a continuous journey, not a destination.

Embracing humility and the willingness to learn is essential for growth.

Perfectionism can lead to burnout; instead, focus on gradual improvement.

