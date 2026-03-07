Quote of the Day by Maya Angelou: ‘Each time a woman stands up for herself…’

Maya Angelou's words on women's empowerment resonate across generations, emphasising that a woman's stand for herself supports all women. Her impactful language continues to be referenced in discussions about gender equality and events like International Women's Day.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated7 Mar 2026, 10:13 PM IST
Quote of the Day: Maya Angelou’s powerful words on women standing up for themselves and inspiring others.
Quote of the Day: Maya Angelou’s powerful words on women standing up for themselves and inspiring others.

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” — Maya Angelou.

The words, widely shared in discussions about women’s empowerment and equality, continue to resonate across generations. Angelou, an acclaimed American poet, memoirist and civil rights activist, was known for her ability to capture complex social struggles in simple but powerful language.

Even decades after she first wrote and spoke about issues affecting women and marginalised communities, many of her quotes remain widely used during events such as International Women’s Day and in campaigns supporting gender equality.

What does the quote mean?

At its heart, Angelou’s statement highlights the ripple effect of courage. The idea is simple: when one woman defends her rights or refuses unfair treatment, it does not only benefit her alone. Her actions can influence others, challenge long-standing stereotypes and encourage more women to speak up.

Also Read | Celebrate International Women’s Day: 100 wishes and WhatsApp statuses to share

In everyday life, standing up for oneself may look small — asking for equal pay, rejecting disrespectful behaviour, or speaking honestly in a professional setting. But these personal moments of courage can help shift attitudes in society.

Angelou’s quote reminds readers that individual acts of confidence contribute to broader change. When women support themselves and one another, barriers that once seemed fixed can slowly begin to break down.

Why did Maya Angelou say this?

Angelou’s life experience explains why the message behind the quote is so powerful. Born in 1928 in the United States, she grew up during a period of deep racial segregation and discrimination. Throughout her career she used poetry, essays and speeches to address racism, gender inequality and human dignity.

Her writing often celebrated resilience and self-respect, themes that appear strongly in famous works such as Still I Rise and Phenomenal Woman. These works encouraged people — especially women and Black Americans — to recognise their own worth and strength.

Also Read | Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'Nothing will work unless you...'

Because of this background, Angelou’s words about women standing up for themselves were not simply motivational phrases. They reflected a belief shaped by lived experience: progress often begins with ordinary people choosing courage over silence.

Today, the quote continues to circulate widely online, in classrooms and in social movements. For many readers, it serves as a reminder that even a quiet act of self-respect can help change the world for others.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsQuote of the Day by Maya Angelou: ‘Each time a woman stands up for herself…’
More