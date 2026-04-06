Quote of the Day by Maya Angelou: 'If you don't like something, change it'

Maya Angelou, born Marguerite Johnson in St. Louis in 1928, became one of the most influential American writers of the 20th century through a career that stretched across poetry, memoir, performance, journalism, and civil-rights activism. Her breakthrough came with I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings in 1969, which made her a major literary voice, and her public stature deepened further when she read “On the Pulse of Morning” at President Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration. By the time of her death in 2014, Angelou had become not just a celebrated poet and memoirist, but a moral voice whose work blended personal endurance with public courage.

“If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.”

— Maya Angelou This familiar version is strongly associated with Angelou, but the best-supported wording is slightly fuller. In a 1994 essay, Angelou wrote: “What you're supposed to do when you don't like a thing is change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think about it. Don't complain,” and a closely related passage also appears in Letter to My Daughter. That makes the user-facing version widely usable, while the longer authenticated phrasing gives it firmer provenance.

Meaning of the Quote At its core, the quote is about agency. Angelou refuses the passive middle ground where people sit in dissatisfaction and call that realism. Her message is blunt: if a situation is changeable, act on it; if it is not, stop feeding it with bitterness and rework your response. In business terms, that is a powerful discipline. It separates productive energy from repetitive frustration.

The deeper principle is that maturity requires a double skill: intervention and reframing. Some problems are operational and should be solved with decisions, systems, or courage. Others are immovable in the short term, and then the real work becomes mental — changing the interpretation, the posture, or the emotional habit. That is why the quote continues to resonate for leaders: it does not promise control over everything, but it insists on responsibility for something.

Why This Quote Resonates Angelou’s advice feels especially current in a workplace shaped by AI disruption, fatigue, and falling engagement. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2025 says global employee engagement fell to 21% in 2024, manager engagement dropped to 27%, and managers account for 70% of team engagement. In the U.S., Gallup also reported that the share of employees who strongly agree they are treated with respect at work fell back to a record low of 37%, while only 44% fully knew what was expected of them in 2024.

That is exactly the kind of environment in which Angelou’s quote becomes practical, not decorative. Leaders today are being asked to change what they can — clarity, respect, team norms, workload design — and to model steadier attitudes where uncertainty cannot be removed overnight. A concrete lesson from the last year is that morale is not restored by slogans; it improves when people feel both agency and emotional steadiness. Angelou’s line speaks directly to that balance.

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

— Maya Angelou This line appears in Letter to My Daughter and is also reproduced by Oprah’s quote archive.

Together, the two quotes create a fuller leadership lesson. The first is about response strategy: change the circumstance or change your attitude. The second is about inner dignity: whatever happens, do not let it shrink your sense of self. One teaches agency; the other teaches non-surrender. That pairing is what makes Angelou more than inspirational — she is practical about hardship without becoming cynical about human strength.

How You Can Implement This Name one recurring frustration at work this week and decide whether it belongs in the “change it” bucket or the “reframe it” bucket. Fix one small system immediately — a messy handoff, unclear deadline, or vague meeting agenda — instead of complaining about it for another month. Rewrite your inner script when facing an immovable problem by replacing “Why is this happening to me?” with “What is the most useful response now?” Set a 15-minute weekly review with your team focused on one question: what can we improve, and what must we approach differently? Stop feeding helplessness by banning repetitive complaint loops in meetings unless they come with at least one proposed next step. Model visible composure during uncertainty by telling people what is changing, what is not, and what the next action will be. Final Thought “Don't demand that things happen as you wish, but wish that they happen as they do happen, and you will go on well.”

— Epictetus

This line appears in The Enchiridion.