Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: ‘Make every effort to change things you do not like…you might find a new solution’

Quote of the day: American memoirist and essayist Maya Angelou once offered a powerful piece of life advice, “Make every effort to change things you do not like. If you cannot make a change, change the way you have been thinking. You might find a new solution.” The quote continues to resonate across generations because it speaks to one of the most common human struggles, dealing with situations that seem beyond our control.

Angelou’s words highlight the importance of action, resilience and mental flexibility. In a world that often presents unexpected challenges, her message serves as a reminder that individuals are not entirely powerless. Even when circumstances appear fixed, the way people respond to them can shape outcomes in meaningful ways.

What does Maya Angelou's quote mean? The quote encourages people to take initiative. When faced with difficulties, the first step should be to attempt to change the situation directly. This could mean addressing problems at work, resolving conflicts in relationships, or making efforts to improve social or personal conditions. Angelou’s emphasis on “every effort” suggests persistence and determination, rather than passive acceptance of unfavourable realities.

However, the quote also recognises that not all situations can be altered. There are moments in life when external factors — such as societal structures, institutional limitations or personal constraints — make change difficult or even impossible. In such cases, Angelou proposes a shift in perspective. Changing one’s mindset does not imply surrender; rather, it opens the door to creative thinking and alternative solutions. By reassessing assumptions and adopting new ways of viewing a problem, individuals may discover opportunities that were previously overlooked.

This philosophy reflects the broader theme of adaptability. History and everyday experience show that those who can adjust their outlook often navigate adversity more effectively. A change in thinking can reduce stress, improve emotional well-being and foster innovation. It can also help individuals transform setbacks into learning experiences, thereby strengthening their capacity to face future challenges.

Angelou’s insight remains relevant in contemporary times marked by rapid change and uncertainty. Whether in personal growth, professional development or social engagement, her words inspire a balanced approach, one that combines proactive effort with inner transformation. Ultimately, the quote serves as a call to remain hopeful and resourceful, reminding people that solutions sometimes emerge not from altering the world alone, but from reimagining the way they see it.

Who was Maya Angelou? Maya Angelou, who died at the age of 86, was a noted American memoirist, essayist, poet and civil rights campaigner. During a literary career spanning more than five decades, she authored seven autobiographies, three collections of essays and several volumes of poetry, while also contributing to plays, films and television productions. Her work earned her numerous honours, including more than 50 honorary academic degrees. Much of her acclaimed seven-part autobiographical series focused on her experiences during childhood and early adulthood.

At one stage, she relocated to New York City with her husband and son to study African dance under Trinidadian performer Pearl Primus, though the family returned to San Francisco within a year.