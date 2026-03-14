Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: ‘Make every effort to change things you do not like…you might find a new solution’

Quote of the day: American memoirist and essayist Maya Angelou once offered a powerful piece of life advice, “Make every effort to change things you do not like. If you cannot make a change, change the way you have been thinking. You might find a new solution.” The quote continues to resonate across generations because it speaks to one of the most common human struggles, dealing with situations that seem beyond our control.

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Angelou’s words highlight the importance of action, resilience and mental flexibility. In a world that often presents unexpected challenges, her message serves as a reminder that individuals are not entirely powerless. Even when circumstances appear fixed, the way people respond to them can shape outcomes in meaningful ways.

What does Maya Angelou's quote mean? The quote encourages people to take initiative. When faced with difficulties, the first step should be to attempt to change the situation directly. This could mean addressing problems at work, resolving conflicts in relationships, or making efforts to improve social or personal conditions. Angelou’s emphasis on “every effort” suggests persistence and determination, rather than passive acceptance of unfavourable realities.

However, the quote also recognises that not all situations can be altered. There are moments in life when external factors — such as societal structures, institutional limitations or personal constraints — make change difficult or even impossible. In such cases, Angelou proposes a shift in perspective. Changing one’s mindset does not imply surrender; rather, it opens the door to creative thinking and alternative solutions. By reassessing assumptions and adopting new ways of viewing a problem, individuals may discover opportunities that were previously overlooked.

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This philosophy reflects the broader theme of adaptability. History and everyday experience show that those who can adjust their outlook often navigate adversity more effectively. A change in thinking can reduce stress, improve emotional well-being and foster innovation. It can also help individuals transform setbacks into learning experiences, thereby strengthening their capacity to face future challenges.

Angelou’s insight remains relevant in contemporary times marked by rapid change and uncertainty. Whether in personal growth, professional development or social engagement, her words inspire a balanced approach, one that combines proactive effort with inner transformation. Ultimately, the quote serves as a call to remain hopeful and resourceful, reminding people that solutions sometimes emerge not from altering the world alone, but from reimagining the way they see it.

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Who was Maya Angelou? Maya Angelou, who died at the age of 86, was a noted American memoirist, essayist, poet and civil rights campaigner. During a literary career spanning more than five decades, she authored seven autobiographies, three collections of essays and several volumes of poetry, while also contributing to plays, films and television productions. Her work earned her numerous honours, including more than 50 honorary academic degrees. Much of her acclaimed seven-part autobiographical series focused on her experiences during childhood and early adulthood.

At one stage, she relocated to New York City with her husband and son to study African dance under Trinidadian performer Pearl Primus, though the family returned to San Francisco within a year.

Angelou passed away on the morning of May 28, 2014. Despite facing health challenges and cancelling several public appearances in her final months, she remained professionally active and was working on another autobiography centred on her interactions with prominent national and international leaders.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X