Quote of the Day by Maya Angelou: ‘People will forget what you said…’

Maya Angelou: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

A famous quote by Maya Angelou is being widely circulated, reminding individuals of the importance of emotions in their lives and relationships. The quote explains that people may forget things you did, they may forget your words and actions, but the memory of the emotions you triggered in them – happiness, respect, hurt, and kindness will always remain.

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According to the message, a person’s memory is emotional for a long time. Small acts of kindness or harsh behavior can have a big effect.

The quote teaches that people should be careful with their conduct. Positive memories for others can be created if individuals are careful about their conduct and show kindness, respect, and understanding to others.

Maya Angelou’s Journey of Resilience Maya Angelou’s early life was defined by trauma, displacement, and a silent strength that was to become symbolic of her voice and artistry. She was sexually assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend, Freeman, at the age of eight. After she spoke out about the abuse, he was killed – reportedly by her uncles – which left a lasting emotional impact. Convinced that her words had led to his death, Angelou retreated into silence for nearly five years.

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Her return to speech was directed by Bertha Flowers, a teacher and family friend in Stamps, who introduced her to literature and poetry. By reading aloud and encouraging Angelou’s love for language, Flowers helped her to find her voice again, an experience Angelou deemed life-saving.

As a teenager, Angelou broke barriers by becoming San Francisco’s first African American female streetcar conductor. At the age of sixteen, she gave birth to her son Guy Johnson, whom she raised almost single-handedly amidst years of financial hardships.

In her early years, Angelou worked in a plethora of jobs, including as a cook, a nightclub dancer, a sex worker, a singer, and an actress. Her later writing possessed a sense of honesty and depth that was a direct result of her earlier life experiences. During this time, she also got married twice, but both marriages were short-lived.

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Art, Activism, and a Lasting Legacy There was no division between Angelou’s artistry and her activism. During the 1950s and 1960s, she rose as a key activist in the American Civil Rights Movement, together with prominent leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. She did, however, support and respect both men despite their different approaches.

At King’s invitation, she served as the Northern Coordinator for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, helping with fundraising and community outreach. His assassination on April 4, 1968 - her birthday, left her deeply hurt. For years afterward, she chose not to celebrate the day, instead sending flowers to Coretta Scott King in honour of his memory.

During the 1960s, Angelou lived in Egypt and Ghana, working as a journalist and editor and interacting with a community of African American expatriates. This phase broadened her conception of the African diaspora and intensified her political consciousness.

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In her later life, Angelou was a powerful advocate for racial justice, gender equality, and human dignity. In 1993, she became only the second poet in U.S. history when she delivered a poem titled On the Pulse of Morning at the inauguration of Bill Clinton. The poem was a reflection.