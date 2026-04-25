Quote of the Day by Maya Angelou: ‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you’

‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you’

— Maya Angelou

Today's Quote of the Day – There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you – is widely attributed to Maya Angelou, American poet, and civil rights activist. The quote literally means that a story that remains inside a person will keep brewing one storm after another unless it is let out and freed.

Maya Angelou was widely recognized as a poet, author, and civil rights activist. Their career has been defined by a commitment to excellence and a unique approach to their craft. Britannica describes them as a major figure whose work has influenced countless others.

What does the quote mean? “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.”

At its strongest, this quote is about voice and authenticity. The line hits hard because it frames life as something that needs conviction behind it. Maya is saying that drifting is not enough; a person needs a reason powerful enough to organize courage and endurance.

The deeper lesson is that meaning changes how hardship feels. People can survive long hours, setbacks, rejection, and fear when they believe they are serving something larger than comfort.

This quote feels especially relevant now because voice and authenticity has become a central part of how people think about work and well-being. Recent studies show that purpose plays a major role in job satisfaction and well-being.

How can this be implemented in lives? 1. Define one thing worth committing to fully, whether that is family, craft, faith, justice, health, or a long-term goal.

2. Write a one-sentence reason for why your current work matters.

3. Measure your days by alignment, not only activity.

4. Protect one habit that belongs to your deeper purpose.

5. Reject empty ambition. Success without a reason behind it often collapses under pressure.

6. Build toward something bigger than mood.

Similar quotes Frederick Buechner: “The place God calls you to is the place where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.”

Virginia Woolf: “Nothing has really happened until it has been described.”

Franz Kafka: “A non-writing writer is a monster courting insanity.”

Joan Didion: “I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking.”

James Baldwin: “You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read.”

Rainer Maria Rilke: “Go into yourself.”

Toni Morrison: “If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”