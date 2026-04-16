Quote of the Day by Maya Angelou: 'You may not control all the events that happen to you, but...'

Today, in the Quote of the Day, we delve into one of the famous sayings by an American author, poet and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou: “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

The line appears at the beginning of Angelou's third book of essays, 'Letter to My Daughter'. The whole stanza goes as follows:

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them. Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud. Do not complain. Make every effort to change things you do not like. If you cannot make a change, change the way you have been thinking. You might find a new solution.”

About Maya Angelou Maya Angelou is a renowned African-American poet and author. Born a Marguerite Annie Johnson in St. Louis, Missouri, Maya Angelou (1928-2014) was an American civil rights activist, memoirist, and poet.

She is best known for her autobiography 'I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings' (1969), which was nominated for the National Book Award. The book describes her life until the age of 17, exploring her experiences.

Her six other autobiographical books are: Mom & Me & Mom (Random House, 2013); Letter to My Daughter (Random House, 2008); All God's Children Need Traveling Shoes (Random House, 1986); The Heart of a Woman (Random House, 1981); Singin' and Swingin' and Gettin' Merry Like Christmas (Random House, 1976); and Gather Together in My Name (Random House, 1974).

She is also well-known for her poetry. Among her volumes of poetry are A Brave and Startling Truth; Wouldn't Take Nothing for My Journey Now; I Shall Not Be Moved; Shaker, Why Don't You Sing?; Oh Pray My Wings Are Gonna Fit Me Well; and Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie, which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.

Throughout the Civil Rights Movement, she also worked closely with influential figures, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, according to the information on the Duquesne University.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, and became the first Black woman featured on US quarters.

According to reports, Angelou died on May 28, 2014, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she had served as Reynolds Professor of American Studies at Wake Forest University since 1982. She was eighty-six.

Meaning of the Quote

"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” ― Maya Angelou, Letter to My Daughter

By saying this, Angelou argues that identity is not defined by circumstances but by response. She emphasises that while external events are often outside your control, you retain the inner power to choose your response and maintain your integrity.

Angelou's idea also seems to highlight one's ability to adapt, grow, or maintain functioning despite adversity, and maintain purpose, dignity, and hope despite hardship.

The quote also reflects a key cognitive-behavioural principle: You cannot always change events, but you can change interpretation

The word "reduced" in the quote makes a significant impact. Angelou rejects letting events define self-worth or internalising victimhood. She draws a firm boundary between experience and identity.

This perspective is deeply rooted in Maya Angelou’s own life. She grew up in a deeply racist and segregated America, but she refused to let these experiences diminish her sense of self.

Instead, she channelled them into art and advocacy. She reclaimed her voice through literature and mentorship; became a poet, writer, and performer. She was not untouched by events—but she refused to let them define her identity.

The quote reflects this ethos – resilience not as passive endurance, but as an active, conscious refusal to be diminished. It is about reclaiming power, even in moments when circumstances feel overwhelming.